‘Chalamet at Knicks’: Jackie Redmond defends Taylor Swift coverage at Stanley Cup

Sports reporter Jackie Redmond emerged as a staunch defender of Taylor Swift for the pop star's appearance at the Stanley Cup.

Many on social media were incensed about the fact that Swift and her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, were shown during the live coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals game 4 in Florida.

“It’s been 48 hrs. Can we plz get over the fact the biggest pop star in the world went to a hockey game and - gasp! - we showed her!? God forbid a celeb draw attention to a sport ppl constantly say needs more exposure! Hope y’all had the same energy for Chalamet at Knicks games,” Redmond wrote on social media platform X.

Taylor Swift unexpectedly appeared at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers in Florida on Thursday night. The pop superstar, accompanied by boyfriend Travis Kelce, was pictured alongside hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Jackie Redmond does have a point about the coverage Swift got.

Stanley Cup finals status

The Stanley Cup Finals have seen five games played so far between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. Both teams have gone toe-to-toe with each other, and the fans are finding it difficult to pick a clear winner.

The Panthers currently lead the series 3-2 and need just one more win to lift the Stanley Cup. However, each team has led the series at one point or another, but the other has come back strongly each time.

Game 6 will take place in Florida on Tuesday night, and the Panthers have a chance to finish it in front of their home fans. If they fail to do that, the series will be decided in Edmonton on Friday.

In any case, Swiftie Jackie Redmond will be there to cover it all.