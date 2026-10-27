Dak Prescott's slow start vs Eagles frustrates Cowboys fans
Dak Prescott completed three of six passing attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown, but his early performance has left some fans unimpressed.
Monday Night Football is underway, with the Dallas Cowboys holding a 10-7 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles early in the first quarter.
However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had a mixed start to the game. He has completed three of six passing attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, but his early performance has left some fans unimpressed.
Dak Prescott's slow start vs Eagles draws criticism
Several fans took to X to express their frustration with Prescott’s showing, with some questioning his long-term future in Dallas.
A fan wrote, “30 year dallas cowboys fan and i HATE dak prescott … so tired of him. WE NEED A CHANGE!!!”
Another user was even more critical, posting, “DAK PRESCOTT IS THE WORST QB IN THE LEAGUE”
A fan focused on Prescott’s contract, writing, “The Cowboys really paying Dak Prescott $60M a year lmao …”
One frustrated fan took to X to express disappointment with Prescott and tweeted, “I have financially backed the Cowboys many times this year (like too many times) I can’t really explain it but I need you to take my word for this Dak Prescott has been horrible this season like actually horrendous…”
Another fan added, “Man Dak Prescott is so bad. I’ve always been a big Dak believer but man he’s so bad.”
A user simply tweeted, “Dak Prescott is so bad at that game called football.”
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While Prescott completed just three of his six passing attempts, Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee connected on five of seven passes for 66 yards.
With 9:10 remaining in the second quarter, Prescott completed two more passes on four attempts, adding another 14 yards to his total (63 yards).
Prescott’s season stats
Entering the Week 7 matchup, Dak Prescott had completed 163 of his 246 passing attempts across six games, recording a 66.3% completion rate.
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He had amassed 1,639 passing yards, thrown 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, and been sacked seven times. Prescott had also contributed to the Cowboys’ ground game, rushing 14 times for 73 yards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More