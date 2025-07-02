Darren Waller comes out of retirement, traded to Miami Dolphins from Giants

In an unexpected move, the Miami Dolphins have parted ways with Jonnu Smith to pull a retired National Football League (NFL) player out of the hat. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Dolphins traded Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday and have taken an unexpected route to get a new tight end. File photo of Darren Waller(AP)

The NFL team has acquired Darren Waller, a retired tight end from the New York Giants. In return, the Giants will get a sixth-round pick and send back a conditional seventh-rounder, according to Sports Illustrated. Waller did not play a single game during the 2024 season, but the Giants still had his rights, NBC Sports reported.

Darren Waller traded to Dolphins: What to know

Waller, who turns 33 in September, is famous for being an athletic freak, having performed well as a pass-catcher throughout his NFL career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Waller was eying a one-year contract with Miami, which would pay him $5 million.

The Dolphins will trade a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Giants as well as a conditional 2027 seventh-round pick.

His agents told ESPN that Waller will come out of retirement to play with the Miami Dolphins next.

The 32-year-old was considered one of the NFL's top tight ends in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. At that time, managed a combined 197 receptions for 2,341 receiving yards as well as 12 touchdowns for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In return, the side rewarded Waller with a three-year, $51 million extension in 2022.

However, Waller did not stay long and was ultimately traded to the New York Giants in the following year. He witnessed his career-best season in 2020, when he caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

After joining the Giants in 2023, Waller remained available for just 12 games, catching 52 passes for 552 yards with one touchdown.

As per reports, Waller shared with people close to him that he “missed football.”

In June last year, Waller announced his retirement. The player revealed that he faced problems in breathing and spent three and a half days in the hospital, without being able to stand up, use the bathroom or feed himself. He has not disclosed the nature of the illness.

FAQs:

1. Is Darren Waller returning from retirement?

Yes, he is joining the Miami Dolphins.

2. What is the New York Giants taking as part of the Darren Waller deal?

The Miami Dolphins are sending a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick to the Giants.

3. Which teams have Darren Waller represented in the past?

He played for the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants.