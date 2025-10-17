Devon Achane trade rumors: Seahawks linked strongly; deal could involve Riq Woolen
Devon Achane trade rumors are heating up amid the Miami Dolphins' struggling season
Devon Achane trade rumors are heating up amid the Miami Dolphins' struggling season. According to reports, several teams have approached Mike McDaniel and co to acquire the star running back. The latest team being linked to the 24-year-old is the Seattle Seahawks, who are 4-2 so far.
While neither the Seahawks nor the Dolphins has commented on the potential Achane trade, it is being speculated that Seattle could move Riq Woolen, among other assets, to Miami should Achane become available.
Read More: Eagles' Za’Darius Smith abruptly retires midway through his 11th NFL season, fans left shocked
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are also being linked to Achane. The Patrick Mahomes-led side is 3-3 this season and are set for a major boost after WR Rashee Rice returns in Week 7.
If the Dolphins ultimately decide to trade Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II are expected to get a major load.
Miami Dolphins depth chart
Offense
WR: Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Cedrick Wilson Jr.
LT: Patrick Paul, Kendall Lamm
LG: Jonah Savaiinaea
C: Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill
RG: Cole Strange, Kion Smith
RT: Larry Borom
TE: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner
FB: Alec Ingold
RB: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge
Read More: Jaxson Dart concussion row: Brian Daboll, NY Giants in trouble; NFL could take serious action
Defense
DE: Chop Robinson
DT: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Matthew Butler
DT: Benito Jones, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers
DE: Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon
LB: Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt
LB: Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr.
OLB: Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode
CB: Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner
CB: Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, JuJu Brents
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr.
S: Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jordan Colbert
Special Teams
K: Riley Patterson
P: Jake Bailey
H: Jake Bailey
LS: Joe Cardona
KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright
PR: Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle