Devon Achane trade rumors: Seahawks linked strongly; deal could involve Riq Woolen

Devon Achane trade rumors are heating up amid the Miami Dolphins' struggling season. According to reports, several teams have approached Mike McDaniel and co to acquire the star running back. The latest team being linked to the 24-year-old is the Seattle Seahawks, who are 4-2 so far. De'Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins runs against the Los Angeles Chargers (Getty Images via AFP)

While neither the Seahawks nor the Dolphins has commented on the potential Achane trade, it is being speculated that Seattle could move Riq Woolen, among other assets, to Miami should Achane become available.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are also being linked to Achane. The Patrick Mahomes-led side is 3-3 this season and are set for a major boost after WR Rashee Rice returns in Week 7.

If the Dolphins ultimately decide to trade Achane, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II are expected to get a major load.

Miami Dolphins depth chart

Offense

WR: Malik Washington, Tahj Washington, Cedrick Wilson Jr.

LT: Patrick Paul, Kendall Lamm

LG: Jonah Savaiinaea

C: Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill

RG: Cole Strange, Kion Smith

RT: Larry Borom

TE: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Tanner Conner

FB: Alec Ingold

RB: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, Quinn Ewers

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge

Defense

DE: Chop Robinson

DT: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Matthew Butler

DT: Benito Jones, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers

DE: Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon

LB: Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt

LB: Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr.

OLB: Jaelan Phillips, Cameron Goode

CB: Storm Duck, Ethan Bonner

CB: Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, JuJu Brents

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Elijah Campbell, Dante Trader Jr.

S: Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Jordan Colbert

Special Teams

K: Riley Patterson

P: Jake Bailey

H: Jake Bailey

LS: Joe Cardona

KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright

PR: Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle