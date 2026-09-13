Diablo 5 release date: Everything to know about the 2029 launch, BlizzCon 2026 teaser, story and new details
Diablo 5 begins in a devastated Sanctuary, where the apocalypse has already happened and the world has fallen before players even arrive.
Blizzard has officially announced Diablo 5, the next mainline installment in its long-running action RPG franchise, during BlizzCon 2026.
Diablo 5 release date
The game was revealed through a brief teaser during Saturday's opening ceremony, giving fans their first glimpse of a world set approximately a century after the events of Diablo 4.
Blizzard is targeting a Spring 2029 release, although an exact launch date has yet to be announced.
Diablo 5 story and teaser details
Unlike previous entries, Diablo 5 begins after Sanctuary has already fallen. The world is no longer simply facing the threat of destruction, as the apocalypse has already taken place.
Diablo himself, the Lord of Terror, is set to return after being absent from Diablo 4, with Blizzard confirming that he has emerged victorious. "The heroes are gone, Sanctuary has fallen, and Diablo has won," declared Diablo 4 director Joe Shely.
The teaser offered only a limited glimpse of the upcoming game but established a dark and grim atmosphere.
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Fires consume the world, ordinary people appear to preach in support of the victorious demons, and angels can be seen being crucified. The trailer concludes with a brief shot of Diablo himself, partially obscured and surrounded by flames.
Returning and new classes revealed
Shely also shared early details about some of the playable classes planned for Diablo 5, according to IGN.
The Demon Hunter and Monk will both return, while Blizzard is also introducing new classes. Among them is the heavily armored Plague Knight, a character designed around spreading disease before consuming it to gain power.
While Shely did not reveal further details, he confirmed that Diablo 5 is expected to launch with more classes than any previous game in the franchise.
Gear sets and multi-slot items return
With Diablo 5 still in the early stages of development, Blizzard said several systems, including itemization, are still being worked out.
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However, the development team shared concept art offering an early look at the game's visual direction and equipment design. Blizzard also confirmed that gear-based sets will return, along with multi-slot items.
Blizzard promises community involvement
The long wait until the planned 2029 release means many details about Diablo 5 could still change before launch.
Producer Matt Zitterman acknowledged those concerns and said Blizzard wants to develop the game alongside its community, which is why the team has chosen to reveal the project years before its expected release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More