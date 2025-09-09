DJ Moore injury update: Will Bears star WR return on Week 2 against Lions?

Chicago Bears star WR, DJ Moore, took a massive hit against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 at Soldier Field on Monday. Moore seemed to have hurt his ribs or left shoulder and had to be taken off the field for further treatment. DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears in action against the Buffalo Bills.(Getty Images via AFP)

Moore was injured in the fourth quarter after Bears QB Caleb Williams threw a hospital ball to Williams when the wide receiver took a big hit from a Vikings defender and stayed on the ground. He held his chest, seemingly indicating that he was hurt badly.

Here's the play where Moore got injured:

Will DJ Moore Be Fit To Play Next Week?

As of now, the Chicago Bears have not provided an official update on DJ Moore. After the injury, Moore was taken to the sidelines and was treated. He was seen walking to the sidelines on his own after the injury and returned to the game briefly. However, the respite for the Bears fans lasted for a short time as Moore seemed to struggle and went out of the field again.

A potential injury to DJ Moore is not good news for the Chicago Bears, as they started Week 1 with a devastating 24-27 loss to the Vikings. As they play the Detroit Lions next week, fans will keenly anticipate the status of the star WR ahead of Week 2.

NFL Injury Expert Gives Concerning Update On DJ Moore

After DJ Moore took a huge shot against the Vikings, he was in visible pain, so much so that he had to be taken off the field after coming on briefly after the injury. NFL injury insider and Dr. Evan Jeffries said that DJ Moore could have suffered a possible rib injury or a left shoulder injury.

"Big Shot taken by DJ Moore. The worry would be for a possible rib injury or left shoulder injury," he wrote.

Against the Vikings, Moore completed 3 receptions for 68 yards.