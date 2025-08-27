Ed Kelce reveals exactly when Travis, Taylor Swift got engaged: ‘He asked her out for…’

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, on Tuesday revealed details about the Kansas City Chiefs star's planning behind his proposal to Taylor Swift. The 35-year-old Super Bowl winner and his pop-star girlfriend (now fiancée) announced their engagement on social media, almost two years after dating each other. Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game(AFP)

In a joint Instagram post, the pair wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing the Chiefs player proposing to Swift. A close-up shot of the ‘Love Story’ singer's ring caught fans' attention.

The two, however, did not reveal when or where the proposal took place.

Read More: ‘She’s terrific’: Trump changes tune on Taylor Swift after engagement news

Travis Kelce's father reveals details

Ed Kelce couldn't stop talking about his son's intricate plans. He told News 5's John Kosich that Travis had been planning the big show for months.

“Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you,” Ed told Kosich.

Read More: 5 cutest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce moments: From Super Bowl to Eras Tour

The Super Bowl winner, as per his father, asked Swift out for dinner.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful, They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."