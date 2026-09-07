Fortnite Loot Hacker Sprites release date: Check full list of remaining variants and when players can unlock them
With the arrival of the 14 remaining variants, players will have access to a total of 15 Loot Hacker Sprites.
Fortnite players will soon have access to 14 new Loot Hacker Sprite variants, with all of them scheduled to arrive in the game on Thursday, September 10.
The upcoming additions were already discovered in the game files following the v42.10 update, which was released on September 3. However, while the variants were added to the files at the time, they were not immediately made available for players to unlock.
That is set to change with the game's next daily Sprite reset, when the remaining Loot Hacker variants are expected to become obtainable.
Complete list of new Loot Hacker Sprites
Here are all 14 Loot Hacker Sprite variants expected to be released:
- Loot Hacker Jonesy Sprite
- Loot Hacker Adventure Sprite
- Loot Hacker Bush Sprite
- Loot Hacker Sonic Sprite
- Loot Hacker Tails Sprite
- Loot Hacker Shadow Sprite
- Loot Hacker 8-Bit Sprite
- Loot Hacker Jackrabbit Sprite
- Loot Hacker Killswitch Sprite
- Loot Hacker Klombo Sprite
- Loot Hacker Overshield Sprite
- Loot Hacker X-Ray Sprite
- Loot Hacker Onigiri Sprite
- Loot Hacker Storm Scout Sprite
All of these variants were included in the v42.10 game files, but players have been unable to find or unlock them since the update went live.
Loot Hacker Crown was first to arrive
Before the September 10 release, Fortnite had only made one Loot Hacker Sprite variant available.
The Loot Hacker Crown Sprite was released alongside last week's patch and remained the only obtainable variant from the new Loot Hacker collection.
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With the arrival of the 14 remaining variants, players will have access to a total of 15 Loot Hacker Sprites. The new additions, combined with Loot Hacker Crown, will complete the full set of Loot Hacker variants currently included in the game's files.
When will the new Sprites release?
The 14 new Loot Hacker Sprites are expected to become available in Fortnite on Thursday, September 10, during the game's daily Sprite reset.
The scheduled release time is 9 am ET.
Once the daily reset takes place, players should be able to begin searching for and unlocking the newly released variants.
The September 10 release will mark the first time players can access the complete collection of Loot Hacker Sprites currently found in the v42.10 update files.
What are Sprites in Fortnite?
Sprites were introduced as a new gameplay mechanic with the v41.00 update. These small battlefield companions can be found and equipped to unlock special Sprite Powers.
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Players can level them up through exploration, eliminations and surviving the Storm for stronger perks and better loot. If eliminated before banking a Sprite, it remains on the battlefield for another player to collect.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More