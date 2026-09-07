Fortnite Loot Hacker Sprites release date: Check full list of remaining variants and when players can unlock them

Before the September 10 release, Fortnite had only made one Loot Hacker Sprite variant available.

All of these variants were included in the v42.10 game files, but players have been unable to find or unlock them since the update went live.

Here are all 14 Loot Hacker Sprite variants expected to be released:

That is set to change with the game's next daily Sprite reset, when the remaining Loot Hacker variants are expected to become obtainable.

The upcoming additions were already discovered in the game files following the v42.10 update, which was released on September 3. However, while the variants were added to the files at the time, they were not immediately made available for players to unlock.

Fortnite players will soon have access to 14 new Loot Hacker Sprite variants, with all of them scheduled to arrive in the game on Thursday, September 10.

The Loot Hacker Crown Sprite was released alongside last week's patch and remained the only obtainable variant from the new Loot Hacker collection.

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With the arrival of the 14 remaining variants, players will have access to a total of 15 Loot Hacker Sprites. The new additions, combined with Loot Hacker Crown, will complete the full set of Loot Hacker variants currently included in the game's files.

When will the new Sprites release? The 14 new Loot Hacker Sprites are expected to become available in Fortnite on Thursday, September 10, during the game's daily Sprite reset.

The scheduled release time is 9 am ET.

Once the daily reset takes place, players should be able to begin searching for and unlocking the newly released variants.

The September 10 release will mark the first time players can access the complete collection of Loot Hacker Sprites currently found in the v42.10 update files.

What are Sprites in Fortnite? Sprites were introduced as a new gameplay mechanic with the v41.00 update. These small battlefield companions can be found and equipped to unlock special Sprite Powers.

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Players can level them up through exploration, eliminations and surviving the Storm for stronger perks and better loot. If eliminated before banking a Sprite, it remains on the battlefield for another player to collect.