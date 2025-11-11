Green Bay weather: What is the current temperature at Lambeau Field? Cold wave hits Wisconsin

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers takes the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.(Getty Images via AFP)

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at kickoff on Monday night is expected to be around 29°F (–1.6°C), dropping into the low 20s by the end of the game. Fortunately, there is only a slight chance of snow during the matchup.

While the threat for lake effect snow is gone, the weather is expected to be breezy and chilly. In the next few days, the temperatures are expected to return to 40-50 degrees. By the weekend, we may even flirt with 60 degrees.

Winter advisory

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Mason and Oceana Counties, including Ludington and Hart, until 4:00 AM EST Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected to continue overnight, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible.

Visibility and road conditions may change rapidly over short distances, and roads are likely to become snow-covered and slippery, making travel hazardous. If you must travel, use caution and allow extra time, and keep an emergency kit in your vehicle with items such as a flashlight, food, and water in case of an emergency.

7-day forecast in Wisconsin

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, with Ch. Flurries

Low: 25

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Morning Flurries Then Becoming Mostly Sunny

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Mild

High: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

Packers inactives vs. Eagles

WR Matthew Golden (shoulder)

DE Lukas Van Ness (foot)

CB Nate Hobbs (knee)

K Lucas Havrisik (healthy scratch)

OL Donovan Jennings (healthy scratch)

OL Jacob Monk (healthy scratch)

Eagles inactives vs. Packers

C Cam Jurgens (knee)

CB Jaire Alexander (knee/coach’s decision)

QB Sam Howell (emergency QB)

RB A.J. Dillon

CB Mac McWilliams

DT Ty Robinson