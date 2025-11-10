UNC basketball’s Seth Trimble has sustained a broken bone in his left forearm, the team has announced. He sustained the injury in a team workout on November 9. Seth Trimble injury update: What happened to UNC guard and will he play in upcoming games? (Photo by GRANT HALVERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trimble, a senior captain for the Tar Heels, is set to undergo surgery this week. “So sad for Seth,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said in a school-issued statement, according to The Fayetteville Observer. “He’s such a great kid and teammate and has worked so hard for his senior year. He loves being a Tar Heel, and we love him. The good news is he will be back at some point this year, and I know he will continue to be a great leader for us until he can get back in the lineup.”

Read More | Brock Purdy injury update: Will QB play today? 49ers get positive news ahead of Rams game

Will Seth Trimble play in the upcoming games?

Carolina Basketball said in an X post that the “exact length of his absence will be better known following the surgery.” Trimble is out indefinitely, according to ESPN.

Davis said that the good news is that Trimble "will be back at some point this year" for the Tar Heels. Trimble missed as many as five games over the course of his first three seasons. Last season, he missed three games with a head injury. He also missed two games as a sophomore with another head injury.

Read More | Darius Slayton injury update: Will Giants WR return vs. Bears? Know latest

Trimble posted an Instagram Story on November 9, sharing a photo of him with his teammates in the locker room. "My bruddas got me while I'm down. I'll see y'all in a few weeks,” he wrote.

(sethtrim/Instagram)

Trimble has played in as many as 104 games as a Tar Heel over the past three-plus seasons. He notably scored 17 points, and also grabbed eight rebounds, in UNC's 87-74 win against Kansas. Both Davis and Kansas head coach Bill Self praised him for his outstanding defensive effort in the Tar Heels' 87-74 win over the Jayhawks.