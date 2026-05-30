Hailey Baptiste shares emotional update after French Open exit: 'Most heartbreaking end to the best season'

Hailey Baptiste saw her French Open run come to a heartbreaking end, bringing the curtain down on what had been a breakthrough campaign for the American this season. Hailey Baptiste suffered tears to both the ACL and meniscus in her left knee during her second-round match against Wang Xiyu at Roland Garros. (AFP)

The 24-year-old suffered tears to both the ACL and meniscus in her left knee during her second-round match against Wang Xiyu at Roland Garros on Wednesday, according to what her agent confirmed to Tennis Channel.

Now, a few days after the devastating injury, Baptiste broke her silence on social media, admitting she is "still waiting to wake up from this nightmare" as she begins to process the setback.

“The most heartbreaking end to the best season of my life,” Baptiste wrote alongside a carousel of photos shared on Instagram on Friday. Among the images was a poignant shot of the American being wheeled off the court at Roland Garros after suffering the injury that abruptly ended her tournament run.

She admitted that the injury has left her searching for answers, but she said she is choosing to remain optimistic, believing that everything happens for a reason.