How Michael Robinson accidentally jinxed Seahawks QB Drew Lock

Michael Robinson, former Seattle Seahawks player and now broadcast analyst, accidentally jinxed Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock’s performance during the 2025 home preseason opener on Thursday (August 7) night. One of Robinson’s statements during the game broadcast, suggesting that Lock was "just not going to put the ball in harm's way,” took an unfortunate turn later on. During the Seahawks preseason game, analyst Michael Robinson's comment about Drew Lock's cautious play backfired when Lock threw an interception shortly after. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)

ALSO READ| Will the Yankees cut ties with Devin Williams? Here's the latest on the 2-time All-Star

Michael Robinson jinxes Drew Lock

“He's just not going to put the ball in harm's way. He's not going to make the critical mistakes that you see young quarterbacks make, especially in the preseason." Michael Robinson on Seahawks QB Drew Lock, who would throw an interception two plays later. #NFL,” a social media post wrote, explaining Robinson’s comment and what followed.

Robinson’s statement made sense given that a veteran like Lock would be able to steer its second-team offense in a way that any other younger player would have been unable to do, as suggested by USA Today. However, Lock made the same mistake two interceptions later, creating an awkward and hilarious moment on the field.

Fans react

Fans took to social media to express their reactions to the surprising moment.

A fan chipped in by writing, “Michael Robinson has no idea what he’s talking about. Drew Lock’s entire career can be summed up by dumb interceptions/decisions.”

“That's exactly what Drew Lock does lol,” wrote another user.

“I had to go out of my way to chime in on the horrendous, Seahawks announcers. I understand the gal probably doesn’t understand fb, but Michael Robinson claiming that SEA called a TO after LV sacks Milroe with 1:27 left in 4th qtr (4th and 19) Obviously LV took the TO. Pathetic!” a fan opined.

“The NfL is the absolute worst at propaganda and trying to drive narratives instead of just letting people watch and draw their own conclusions. The same league where Tony Romo gets paid millions to wrongly predict plays on every down,” a fan expressed.

ALSO READ| Shedeur Sanders' first NFL touchdown shows why he is rated highly. Browns fans excited

“Pretty sure that is his middle name though. Drew "Going to make the critical mistakes that you see young quarterbacks make, especially in the preseason" Lock,” another fan wrote.

Robinson played fullback for the Seahawks from 2010-13.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story