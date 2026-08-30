Is DeWanna Bonner playing today vs Lynx? Latest update on her Dream debut
The Atlanta Dream will host the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, with both teams looking to bounce back from losses in their previous games.
The Atlanta Dream will host the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, with both teams looking to bounce back from losses in their previous games and strengthen their positions in the standings.
A major storyline heading into the matchup is the expected debut of DeWanna Bonner, who recently joined Atlanta after signing with the team following her stint with the Phoenix Mercury.
Is DeWanna Bonner playing today?
Bonner is set to suit up for the Dream for the first time, but she will not be in the starting lineup. WNBA insider Megan L. Hall provided an update on Bonner’s status a few hours before tipoff, citing Dream head coach Karl Smesko.
“DeWanna Bonner will make her Atlanta Dream debut today vs Minnesota… Karl Smesko confirms she will come off the bench,” Hall tweeted on X.
Therefore, fans can expect to see the Dream’s newest addition on the court Sunday. However, based on Smesko’s comments, Bonner is likely to enter the game later and could have her minutes limited.
Bonner’s impact by numbers
The 39-year-old veteran has appeared in 37 games this season, starting 26 of them. She is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while playing 27.6 minutes per game.
Interestingly, Bonner’s final WNBA appearance with the Mercury came against the Dream on Aug. 22, just before her move to Atlanta. She delivered a strong performance in that matchup, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
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Dream fans will now be hoping she can produce a similar impact in her first game wearing Atlanta’s colors.
Bonner joins star-studded roster
According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Bonner has agreed to remain with the Dream for the rest of the season on a prorated maximum contract worth $116,000.
The 17-year veteran had the remaining portion of her contract with the Phoenix Mercury bought out earlier this week, with the team confirming the move in an announcement.
Bonner now joins an Atlanta roster loaded with proven talent, including All-Stars Angel Reese, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.
Bolsters frontcourt fepth
Her arrival also provides a valuable boost to the Dream’s frontcourt depth, particularly with star center Brionna Jones having dealt with injuries throughout the season.
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Atlanta has already secured a playoff berth and enters the postseason picture as one of the teams widely viewed as a serious championship contender this season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More