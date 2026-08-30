Is DeWanna Bonner playing today vs Lynx? Latest update on her Dream debut

Bonner is set to suit up for the Dream for the first time, but she will not be in the starting lineup. WNBA insider Megan L. Hall provided an update on Bonner’s status a few hours before tipoff, citing Dream head coach Karl Smesko.

A major storyline heading into the matchup is the expected debut of DeWanna Bonner, who recently joined Atlanta after signing with the team following her stint with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Atlanta Dream will host the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, with both teams looking to bounce back from losses in their previous games and strengthen their positions in the standings.

“DeWanna Bonner will make her Atlanta Dream debut today vs Minnesota… Karl Smesko confirms she will come off the bench,” Hall tweeted on X.

Therefore, fans can expect to see the Dream’s newest addition on the court Sunday. However, based on Smesko’s comments, Bonner is likely to enter the game later and could have her minutes limited.

Bonner’s impact by numbers The 39-year-old veteran has appeared in 37 games this season, starting 26 of them. She is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists while playing 27.6 minutes per game.

Interestingly, Bonner’s final WNBA appearance with the Mercury came against the Dream on Aug. 22, just before her move to Atlanta. She delivered a strong performance in that matchup, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

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Dream fans will now be hoping she can produce a similar impact in her first game wearing Atlanta’s colors.

Bonner joins star-studded roster According to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, Bonner has agreed to remain with the Dream for the rest of the season on a prorated maximum contract worth $116,000.

The 17-year veteran had the remaining portion of her contract with the Phoenix Mercury bought out earlier this week, with the team confirming the move in an announcement.

Bonner now joins an Atlanta roster loaded with proven talent, including All-Stars Angel Reese, Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.

Bolsters frontcourt fepth Her arrival also provides a valuable boost to the Dream’s frontcourt depth, particularly with star center Brionna Jones having dealt with injuries throughout the season.

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Atlanta has already secured a playoff berth and enters the postseason picture as one of the teams widely viewed as a serious championship contender this season.