Is Puca Nacua playing vs Seahawks today? Rams give latest update amid ‘gesture’ row

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) cleared to play against Seahawks tonight. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Rams wide receiver poised to play in Week 16 game against Seahawks despite injury scare; no serious injury is reported Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua is expected to play Week 16's pivotal NFL matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, despite a late-game cramping scare in his team’s recent win over the Detroit Lions.

It was doubtful whether Nacua would be on the field after he briefly left the field late in the fourth quarter. But multiple updates on Thursday suggest he is on track to play and remain a central offensive weapon for the Rams as they chase an NFC West title.

The Rams and Seahawks are set for a Thursday Night Football contest that could decide division supremacy. Coach Sean McVay's lineup decisions, especially Nacua's availability, might affect the outcome given Los Angeles' 11-3 record.

Read more: Puka Nacua gesture row: What did Rams star do? WR apologizes for TD dance

Cramping scare, but all clear to play

During the Rams’ Week 15 victory against the Lions, Nacua appeared to be injured late in the game and stayed on the turf after an awkward hit.

On the sidelines, the Rams' medical personnel examined him. The team released an official update shortly after that. Puka Nacua's cramping was noted, and his comeback was deemed uncertain.

However, Nacua returned on field after treatment and stacked a hailing nine grabs and well over 170 receiving yards along with some rush work, leading the team to victory.

According to multiple reports, barring a setback in practice this week, Nacua is cleared to play tonight against the Seattle Seahawks.

Read more: Puka Nacua could face action for Taylor Swift ‘curse’, NFL refs comments

Nacua and Controversies

Nacua has been in the spotlight off the field following his injury scare incident.

Nacua made an antisemitic gesture and drew criticism for invoking an offensive stereotype during a livestream. He later apologised for the same and said he was unaware of the gesture’s implications and condemned bigotry after receiving backlash from fans.