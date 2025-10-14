Is Travis Kelce injured? Speculation grows around Chiefs TE after Lions win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions, 30-17, on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. During the game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sparked major concern about his wellbeing after the 36-year-old landed hard on his head following a tackle by Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, The US Sun reported. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce lands on his head after being tackled by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin of the Detroit Lions during the NFL 2025 game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12.(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce takes a hard fall against the Detroit Lions

The Kansas City Chiefs controlled the pace of the match against the Detroit Lions throughout the four quarters. At one point, quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes threw a stunning pass to Travis Kelce. After the tight end ran for the end zone, Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin tackled him. As a result of the impact, Kelce flipped upside down and landed on his head. But there was no check on Kelce's condition.

Fans who watched the game showed concern for Kelce’s health. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one fan said Kelce should have been “checked for a concussion” after the hit. In their opinion, the tight end “looked spacey after that head plant.”

A second person asked, “Seriously, how did they not do a concussion check on Kelce after bouncing on his head?”

Another said Kelce should have been taken to the concussion tent as he “landed on his head.” There are currently no official reports of any injuries that Travis Kelce may have incurred during Sunday's game.

What Travis Kelce said after the win against the Detroit Lions

During his postgame interview, Travis Kelce did not talk about any injuries. He said he was proud of his team’s performance against a competitive side like the Lions. “This Lions team is tough, but we were fired up to experience this challenge,” The US Sun quoted Kelce as saying.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of these guys for finding a way to get it done,” he added. Kelce concluded that when the Chiefs play with “feel and fire”, they are “a tough team to beat.”

