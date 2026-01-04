Jalen Johnson-led Hawks set for 2-game visit to Toronto

The visiting Atlanta Hawks have a chance to break the Toronto Raptors' hold on them, and perhaps get even, starting Saturday night with the opener of a two- game set.

The teams will meet again on Monday, with both contests in Toronto.

The Raptors won twice in Atlanta to begin the four-game season series, prevailing 138-118 on Oct. 22 in both teams' opener and 109-97 on Nov. 7. Toronto has reeled off four consecutive victories over the Hawks dating back to last season.

Atlanta will be completing a back-to-back set on Saturday after defeating the host New York Knicks 111-99 on Friday for its second straight win. Jalen Johnson compiled 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple- double of the season, a team record for a single campaign.

"We're defending at a high level," Johnson said, "so I think if we can sustain that, we'll give ourselves a chance every single game."

The Raptors have had two days off after a disappointing 106-103 home loss to the undermanned Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic, among others.

Toronto had a poor shooting game, hitting 37% from the field to match its season low.

Scottie Barnes continued to be a force for the Raptors, though. He logged his eighth career triple-double on Wednesday, his second of the season, both in the past three games. He totaled 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists versus Denver.

"When things are going right, things are going right," Barnes said. "I'm trying to be more intentional on rebounding, pushing the ball in fastbreak. It's great having RJ back out there. He gets me some free assists with how he runs the floor and shot-making. He gets me some free assists all the time.

"It's good that we're running and getting our habits right. Just trying to lock in on rebounding, and when I score, it just happens to be there."

Barrett has played two of the past three games after missing 15 games with a sprained right knee. Jakob Poeltl still is out due to a strained lower back.

"I think for Scottie, every night he definitely has an opportunity for double- doubles, I think points and rebounds should always be there," coach Darko Rajakovic said. "Assists are the hard part."

Toronto is 2-1 on a five-game homestand that ends with the pair against Atlanta.

The Hawks lost seven in a row before they posted a 126-102 home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Then they dominated the undermanned Knicks for most of the game and led by as many as 26 points. Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each scored 23 points.

"It's just fun, because we are playing free," Alexander-Walker said. "And the one thing that I love is everybody is aggressive to take their shots and everyone is happy when that other guy has it. I think that those are little things that are infectious."

Atlanta was without Trae Young, who will miss his fourth straight game Saturday with a right quad contusion.

The Hawks also will be without center Kristaps Porzingis, who had returned to play in Atlanta's last two games after missing 10 with an unspecified illness, though he came off the bench and was limited to 17 minutes in each of those games. He is listed as out Saturday related to return-to-competition reconditioning.

Luke Kennard also will miss the game against Toronto with back soreness.

The Hawks shot 47.7% from the field and held the Knicks to 37.1% .

"Just playing the style of game that fits us," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. "It felt like we were really scrapping to get rebounds. That gives us a chance to get out in transition. We've got some guys that really enjoy passing the ball, and so we were able to generate some good shots, but as much as anything, we just guarded."

