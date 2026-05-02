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    Jen Vrabel 'pissed, embarrassed, and horrified' as she fights to save marriage amid Mike-Dianna Russini scandal

    Jen Vrabel’s marriage to Mike Vrabel remains intact as resurfaced reports involving Dianna Russini draw renewed attention.

    Published on: May 02, 2026 8:10 AM IST
    Edited by HT Global Sports Desk
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    The controversies over Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini are not ending; new updates are emerging one after another. The scandal has remained in focus for nearly three weeks. The focus of the media is on both of them as new controversies are emerging. After the spread of hangout pictures from an adults-only hotel in Arizona, now an old photo at a city bar in New York went viral. The Tennessee Titans head coach announced his absence for the third day of the NFL draft 2026 due to personal reasons.

    Mike Vrabel faces renewed scrutiny as controversy involving Dianna Russini continues (Instagram/ @dmrussini, @1mikevrabel)
    Mike Vrabel faces renewed scrutiny as controversy involving Dianna Russini continues (Instagram/ @dmrussini, @1mikevrabel)

    Marriage details resurface

    Both of them are already married and have children. Mike Vrabel has been married to Jen Vrabel since 1999, maintaining a long-standing relationship that began during their college years. Their marriage, which has spanned more than two decades, has now come under strain.

    Report and reaction

    According to The Daily Mail, an insider claimed that Jen is horrified after the events. “Jen is pissed, embarrassed, and horrified that this is her life right now. To live through this in the public eye, being judged by friends and family, being judged by people she has never met. It is a nightmare."

    "But as much as the trust has been broken, the till death do us part is what she is trying to make work. And with the trust that has been broken, she is looking to see if Mike can be the man she fell in love with and if he will put in the work to actually change," the insider said.

    The couple had a marriage summit, and the sources signaled the possibility of a second chance for Mike.

    Russini's career after the controversy

    Russini, who was working as a senior NFL insider, became central to the story after the images surfaced. The situation led to increased scrutiny of her professional role, ultimately resulting in her stepping away from her position amid the growing media attention.

    She has publicly denied allegations of an affair, describing the situation as misrepresented and driven by speculation.

    By Roshan Tony

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    News/Sports/Us Sports/Jen Vrabel 'pissed, Embarrassed, And Horrified' As She Fights To Save Marriage Amid Mike-Dianna Russini Scandal
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