Joe Bugner who fought Muhammad Ali twice dies at 75: A look at his net worth, career

Joe Bugner, the former United Kingdom, Europe, and Commonwealth heavyweight champion, has died at the age of 75. According to Weekly Birmingham, born as József Kreul Bugner in Hungary on March 13, 1950, he faced Muhammad Ali twice in his career, losing both bouts on points. Joe Bugner, a renowned heavyweight boxer who faced Muhammad Ali twice, has passed away at 75.(X@BoxingNewsED)

In a statement, the British Boxing Board of Control shared, “It is with great sadness that the former British, European, Commonwealth heavyweight champion and world championship contender Joe Bugner passed away at his care home in Brisbane, Australia. The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe's family.”

About Joe Bugner

Bugner was in Hungary, but his family fled during the Hungarian Uprising of 1956 and later settled in the UK, where he grew up and took his first step in his boxing career, according to Weekly Birmingham. He also adopted the nickname “Aussie Joe” when he later moved to Australia in 1986. He began professional boxing at the age of 17.

Bugner rose to fame after defeating heavyweight icon Henry Cooper in a controversial match, which led to him earning the British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight titles. In the 1970s, Bugner was ranked among the world’s top 10 heavyweights and went on to challenge icons like Ali and Joe Frazier.

Joe Bugner's net worth

The exact figures have not been confirmed officially, but Bugner's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be in the several hundred thousand dollar range. His financial standing was shaped by a lengthy and successful career, acting pursuits (Street Fighter,1994), and business ventures.

Prize money was also a significant source of income in the 1970s for fighters. He earned millions during his prime; however, the payouts were still smaller compared to legends like Ali and Frazier.

Joe Bugner's career highlights

Bugner left behind a remarkable legacy marked by a professional record of 69 wins, 13 losses, and one draw, including 41 victories by knockout. Over the course of his career, he held the British, Commonwealth, and European heavyweight titles, and famously went the distance in two 15-round bouts against Ali in 1973 and 1975.

Bugner also faced heavyweight icons like Frazier, Frank Bruno, and Ron Lyle. Moreover, at the age of 48 in 1988, he won the WBF Heavyweight Championship.