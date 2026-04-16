Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton getting engaged? Sighting at Joey Bosa wedding fuels rumors

The buzz was created by a clip of them together at Joey Bosa’s wedding. In the viral video, Ponton could be seen leaning forward to whisper something in Burrow’s ear. The athlete leaned forward to reply something for a brief moment. However, that was enough to leave the fans speculating that a marriage could be on the cards.

Rumors about Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton getting married started doing the rounds after the two were spotted at a wedding together.

The clip received mixed reactions online The video garnered different comments from fans. There were some optimistic responses like ”Looks like him and OP really are a couple…”. However, there were also negative responses from the users.

”He is so uncomfortable being seen on camera with that girl, omg”, one remarked. An other added, “He’s noticing the camera and looks uncomfortable."

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Burrow and Ponton have been dating since 2024 but their sightings together have increased in recent times. The couple was spotted in private and casual settings like at an F1 event in Miami. However, this time when the couple was seen seated at a wedding with Burrow’s teammates surrounding them, it apparently gave off an impression of something serious. This sparked speculation that the couple was planning on getting hitched. “She’s getting the ring”, a fan posted under the clip.

Joe Burrow-Olivia Ponton relationship timeline The two were rumored to be casually dating around fall 2024. After that, the pair was spotted at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, marking one of their first public appearances. Around the same time, they were seen at Met Gala after-parties, though both avoided public confirmation. After that, the couple was photographed for the first time in the streets of New York.

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In early 2026, they were spotted at a Super Bowl party, appearing affectionate. March marked a period of break- up rumors for the couple. However, their recent public appearance has generated mixed response from the public. Joe Burrow serves as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.