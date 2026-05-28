Mike Vrabel's 3-word reaction to potential AJ Brown trade as insider claims it's ‘done deal’

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has been in the headlines this offseason over the alleged Diana Russini scandal. But on the field, his past relationship with wide receiver AJ Brown has been a talking point, amid Brown's strong trade links to the Patriots. Mike Vrabel (L) and wide receiver AJ Brown. (AP and file photo)

As Mike Vrabel did a press conference on Wednesday addressing all the talks around him and the Patriots, questions about AJ Brown were inevitable. But Vrabel did not clearly state if the Patriots are indeed interested in AJ Brown, but he did not deny the links either.

He left eager Patriots fans waiting for positive updates on Brown potentially coming to New England frustrated with a three-word, ambiguous response: "I don't know."

“We want to continue to improve the roster with every opportunity that we can. When those opportunities arise…," he seemed to go on, but cut himself short, saying, "I don’t know.”

But reports suggest that Vrabel and the Patriots are more than just interested in the prospect of AJ Brown boosting their WR roster next season. In fact, they are a frontrunner to sign Brown when he officially becomes available on June 1.

AJ Brown finished the 2025-26 NFL season with 78 receptions for 1,003 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

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Insider Claims AJ Brown To Patriots A Done Deal A big update came on the AJ Brown trade earlier this week as former New England Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty said that Brown's signing with the Patriots is "almost a done deal." His comments came after senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter called New England a "lead contender to land AJ Brown.

"All the people on the inside that they know continue to echo the same sentiment that it’s almost a done deal that he’s gonna be a New England Patriot,” McCourty said on the Up & Adams podcast.

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Schefter, meanwhile, had said in the Pat McAfee show recently that a move to New England "makes sense" for AJ Brown and noted that Vrabel's influence is a big reason why the 28-year-old veteran receiver will likely go to the Patriots.

“I still think that the New England Patriots make the most sense,” Schefter said. “I still think that when all is said and done that the Patriots will wind up agreeing to a deal that will land A.J. Brown in New England and reunite him with Mike Vrabel.”