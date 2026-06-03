Knicks receive positive watch party update ahead of NBA Finals vs Spurs

The New York Knicks will tip off their NBA Finals campaign against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, marking their first appearance in the championship series in more than five decades. The New York Knicks will tip off their NBA Finals campaign against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. (REUTERS)

The Knicks cruised through the Eastern Conference Finals, sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in a largely one-sided series. They will now look to carry that momentum into the NBA Finals against a Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama.

However, the franchise faced challenges away from the court, as some Knicks fans were restricted from organizing famous watch parties at Madison Square Garden for games played outside New York, limiting opportunities to celebrate the team's postseason run together.

According to reports, the Street Activity Permit Office had denied permits for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 event, which saw the Knicks securing the final berth.

Knicks watch parties cleared for Game 1 The off-court concerns appear to be behind them now, with Knicks fans expected to enjoy the customary Madison Square Garden watch parties, as New York takes on the Spurs in the NBA Finals Game 1 at Frost Ban Center, SA.

NBA reporter Ian Begley revealed Wednesday morning that the NYPD's restrictions on Knicks watch parties had been lifted for Game 1, clearing the way for fans to gather and support the team during its NBA Finals opener.

“The NYPD ban on Knicks watch parties directly outside Madison Square Garden has been lifted for tonight, per SNY sources,” he posted on his X.

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He further explained that a Madison Square Garden spokesperson confirmed the venue had applied for permits to host the Plaza 33 watch party on Wednesday night and that those permits had been approved.

He did, however, clarify that the permit has been granted solely for Game 1 at this time. “The permit is solely for tonight’s Game 1. Status for future watch parties is TBD,” his tweet read.

Rowdy crowds led to watch party ban The restriction stemmed from the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, when the NYPD halted watch parties outside MSG due to concerns about increasingly rowdy crowds.

“Games 1 and 2 have seen progressively more problematic issues at the watch parties outside MSG — six arrests last night alone — so the NYPD will not support more watch parties outside the stadium,” a police department spokesperson had told New York times back then.

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The celebrations outside Madison Square Garden also turned chaotic at times, including an incident in which former Knicks star J.R. Smith was knocked down following New York's 137-98 Game 1 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.