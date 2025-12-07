Omar Cooper Jr injury update: Indiana gets positive news vs Ohio, Fernando Mendoza elated

Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.(AP) Initially listed as questionable to return for the Big Ten Championship, Omar Cooper gave fans some relief when he was later seen warming up on the sidelines. Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. suffered a lower-body injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Ohio State. He exited and was later spotted heading to the locker room with a noticeable limp. Initially listed as questionable to return for the Big Ten Championship, Cooper gave fans some relief when he was later seen warming up on the sidelines. His potential return is especially encouraging for the Hoosiers' offense, including quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

What happened to Omar Cooper Jr?

Omar Cooper Jr. suffered the injury while attempting to haul in a deep pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza, forcing him to leave the game. FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft later confirmed that Cooper sustained an apparent lower-body injury. Indiana’s training staff evaluated his right knee and ankle inside the medical tent before escorting him to the locker room, where he was seen limping heavily through the tunnel.

Cooper, 21, entered Saturday’s matchup as Indiana’s leading receiver with 804 yards and 11 touchdowns. Over his career, he has totaled 104 receptions for 1,665 yards and 20 scores.

Indiana Hoosiers 2025 season

The 2025 Indiana Hoosiers completed a historic undefeated regular season, finishing 12–0 overall and 9–0 in Big Ten play. Their perfect run earned them the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Championship Game against top-ranked Ohio State on December 6.