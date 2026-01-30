Patriots QB Drake Maye 'feels good,' downplays shoulder issue

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye downplayed concern over the latter's sore right shoulder on Thursday, the first full practice ahead of Super Bowl week.

Maye had been listed as a limited participant on the initial injury report on Wednesday, when the team didn't practice but was required to release a projected status.

"Feel good. Got out there, moving around a good bit today," Maye said after Thursday's practice, the majority of which was closed to media. "This is the game you dream of playing. So, looking forward to getting out there. Can't wait to play in the Super Bowl."

Maye, who said he threw during practice in the Patriots' field house, didn't think he would be limited in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.

"That's why you spend time; that's why you have trainers," Maye said. "I think it's just been one of those things where it's been a long season and sometimes things show up. I'll do whatever I can to feel 100%, and I'm sure I'll get if not there, as close as you can 99, or do whatever I can to make sure I'm throwing and do whatever I can to help the team win."

Maye, 23, landed on his right shoulder during a 13-yard run in the third quarter of New England's 10-7 win over the host Denver Broncos last Sunday in the AFC title game.

Vrabel, who on Tuesday said that basically all players are not 100% healthy at this time of the season, was asked of his concern for Maye's shoulder.

"Not much. I try not to have a whole lot of concern," Vrabel said on Thursday before practice. "I just want to try to prepare the football team and make sure that everybody is ready and we all have a plan."

Maye has started every game this season, steering New England to a 17-3 record, including playoff victories over the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver.

He led the NFL with a 72.0% completion rate, a 113.5 passer rating and a 77.1 QBR while throwing for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Maye has four TD passes and two interceptions in the postseason.

With a victory over the Seahawks, Maye will be the youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.