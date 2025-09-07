Phillies Karen accused of stealing from wheelchair kid before ball-snatching row? Here's the truth

A woman named 'Phillies Karen' has become the latest viral sensation on social media. But it isn't for the right reasons, as she was involved in a ball-snatching row, where a young boy fell victim on his birthday. During a Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins NFL match, Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader sent a home run into the left-field stands, and a man in Phillies gear took the ball from the ground, giving it to his young son as a birthday gift. The woman has gone viral, with multiple videos of the incident being posted on social media.(Twitter)

But a woman, also in Phillies attire, confronted the father and aggressively urged him to give the ball to her as it was in her hands first. In the end, the father did give the ball to her, leaving his son disappointed.

Now it looks like this wasn't her first rodeo. Post Traumatik, a Pittsburgh-based rock and roll band, informed fans on Facebook that the same woman once stole a signed guitar, which band member Joe Pribesh tried to gift to a boy in a wheelchair. The post has been deleted, but fans took its screenshot and shared it on social media.

On their Facebook page, the band revealed, "A few weeks ago, the same woman attended an all-ages show where our band, Post Taumatik, was playing. Our guitarist, Joe Pribesh, saw a young boy in a wheelchair near the front of the stage and knelt down to give him a signed setlist and guitar pick. But this Karen, wearing one of our Post Traumatik shirts, snatched the items from the boy's hands while shouting obscenities. Bassist Anthony Malandro tried to calm things down, but the woman stormed off, trashed our merch table and left the venue, causing almost $20 in damage."

After the ball-snatching incident, the woman also confronted another fan for questioning her behaviour. Then when two more fans began to heckle her, she showed her middle finger to the entire crowd.