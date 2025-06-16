Watch | Stephen Jackson's furious rant after DMV Trilogy's BIG3 loss goes viral: ‘I will burn one of you…’

Former NBA champion and DMV Trilogy head coach Stephen Jackson’s reaction after his team lost the game to Houston Rig Hands has been making rounds on social media. DMV Trilogy lost the nail-biting game 46-50 in the BIG3 League. In a now-viral video, the 47-year-old can be seen expressing his frustration after the team’s disappointing performance. Watch below: File photo of Stephen Jackson(Getty Images)

Stephen Jackson’s meltdown goes viral

Widely recognized from his San Antonio Spurs days and All The Smoke podcast, Jackson showed that his competitive fire still burns hot.

“All gun sh*t, when somebody want to fight, you want somebody to grab. Same b***h a** n****s be at the hotel, begging me for shit. None of y'all wanna show out in front of these people,” Jackson said.

“One of you n****s is gonna get burned f***ing with me,” he went on, adding, “Google me, b***h. I will burn one of you h**s.”

A look at Stephen Jackson's stellar NBA run

Jackson carved out a successful 14-year NBA career, averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He was a dependable scorer with Indiana and San Antonio.

His post-retirement path remains stellar, first as a BIG3 player with the Killer 3s in 2021, then as the coach of DMV Trilogy, leading them to titles in 2021 and 2022.

Now, at age 47, he’s channelling that same intensity into coaching. But last night’s outburst might be a sign he’s taking his role, and the pressure personally.

FAQs:

Who is Stephen Jackson in the BIG3?

Jackson won two BIG3 titles as the coach of DMV Trilogy (2021 & 2022). He also played briefly for the Killer 3s before shifting focus to coaching.

What did Jackson say after the loss?

He criticised players for being soft at home and threatened to “burn” someone for slacking.

Was there a fight in another BIG3 game too?

Yes. Dwight Howard pushed Lance Stephenson during the LA Riot–Miami 305 game, which saw punches thrown and players step in to separate them.

What's Jackson known for beyond BIG3?

He played 14 NBA seasons, notably with San Antonio and Indiana. Jackson now co-hosts the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes.