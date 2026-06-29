What happened to Tyler Reddick at today's NASCAR cup race at Somona? Details of steering issues
Tyler Reddick overcame an early steering failure at NASCAR's Sonoma race after losing multiple laps in the pits, fighting back despite the setback.
Tyler Reddick's day at the NASCAR Cup Series' Toyota/Save Mart 350 race at the Sonoma Raceway in California on Sunday started with a disaster. But the star racer did a good job of coming back into the race.
Even before he could complete half of the 352 km race, he was hit with a steering failure that resulted in the loss of several crucial minutes.
The 30-year-old driver suffered steering failure in stage two of the race. The No. 45 Toyota driver found himself on the pit road as technicians attended to his vehicle. It cost Reddick multiple laps.
What Happened To Tyler Reddick's Car?
However, the issue was not a one-off pitstop. Tyler Reddick initially reported the issue before Stage 2 of the race and also made a brief technical stop to resolve it. However, as he rejoined the race, he told his team on the radio that the steering feels different now, but the issue has not been fully resolved. He then rejoined the race but again reported persisting issues with the steering.
As of now, Tyler Reddick is four laps behind due to the pit stops. The Tennessean reports that Reddick's team has entered a damage control mode. It said that Reddick will ride out the rest of Stage 2 and then the team will decide whether to make repairs before the fastest lap for point.
But, as of now, no decision has been made whether the No. 45 Toyota will enter the garage area for repair. Reddick's team may choose to ride it out, given a significant amount of time has already been lost.
As of now, the exact issue that is affecting the power steering of Tyler Reddick's Toyota has not been revealed. However, his team's chief, Billy Scott seemed to acknowledge that it has caused irreversible damage as far as Reddick's prospects in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 race is concerned. “it is what it is,” Scott was heard saying on the radio.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More