What’s next for Dolphins after Jaylen Waddle trade? Rebuild begins

The Miami Dolphins’ decision to trade star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle marks the clearest sign yet of a franchise pivoting toward financial reset and long-term rebuilding. With 11 draft picks in hand and multiple roster gaps to fill, Miami is now focused on reshaping its future rather than chasing immediate results.

According to the Associated Press, Miami dealt Waddle and a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for draft selections No. 30, 94 and 130 this year, bolstering the draft capital that will underpin its rebuild.

Salary cap crisis forces tough calls At the heart of the move is a severe salary cap crunch. The Dolphins are projected to carry about $175 million in cap charges next season tied to players no longer on the roster: more than half of their total cap space.

That figure includes over $50 million owed to former quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, $28.2 million to wide receiver Tyreek Hill and $20.9 million to cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was traded previously.

“Obviously, it’s no secret that we’re in a bit of a strain salary cap-wise,” general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said last month, adding that the team must return to a “healthy state” financially, as reported by AP.

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The financial pressure has already led to the release of several high-profile players, including Tagovailoa, Hill and linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Shift from star power to draft capital Waddle was a key piece under former coach Mike McDaniel and ex-general manager Chris Grier, but the new regime is prioritising flexibility over continuity.

Sullivan has made it clear that no player is untouchable if the return aligns with the team’s long-term plans. “Any player is tradeable at a certain price,” he said at the NFL scouting combine.

The Dolphins now hold 11 picks in the 2026 draft, including two first-round selections and seven within the first three rounds: a foundation for reshaping a roster with multiple gaps.

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What's next? The Dolphins now hold 11 picks in the 2026 draft, including two first-round selections and seven within the first three rounds: giving them flexibility to address key needs across the roster, including wide receiver after Waddle’s departure.

Miami has already addressed quarterback depth by signing Malik Willis in free agency, but several positions remain in flux. The current receiving corps includes Tutu Atwell, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Jalen Tolbert, among others.

Sullivan emphasised that the rebuild will take time. “We’ve got to build this thing out… so that it’s sustainable over time. You can’t do that overnight,” he said.

For the Dolphins, the path forward is clear: lean on draft capital, rebuild patiently and aim for long-term stability after a period of aggressive roster turnover.