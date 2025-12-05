Why is Jalen Carter not playing Eagles vs Chargers MNF? Latest injury update

Jalen Carter will not play Eagles vs Chargers in week 14 (Photo by Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) The Philadelphia Eagles' defensive star is sidelined after undergoing procedures on both shoulders The Philadelphia Eagles will be without the star defensive tackle Jalen Carter for their upcoming Monday Night Football clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Carter underwent a surgical procedure on both shoulders earlier this week to ensure full recovery after he reportedly played through pain in recent games.

Head coach staff and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted that Carter had been dealing with shoulder issues for some time, injuries that, according to him, likely affected Carter’s performance in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

What this means for the Eagles?

Carter's absence is a serious blow to the Eagles' front-four potency. He is an important part of the Eagles' defensive strategy, given his disruptive pass-rushing and run-stopping abilities.

The defensive line loses an elite edge without him. This will increase pressure on the rest of the unit to compensate.

Newsweek’s coverage of the injury report labels Carter’s missing the game vs the Los Angeles Chargers “a massive blow” to the Eagles’ front line.

The Eagles' defensive line has already given up large rushing totals recently in their loss to the Chicago Bears, as the team allowed 281 yards on the ground.

Given that the Eagles are 8-4 and still leading their division, each game, especially against strong teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, could swing playoff seeding or momentum. The Eagles’ defensive sagging could also strain their offense, which has already been under scrutiny for inconsistencies.

Carter, 24, had appeared in 10 games this season and was delivering as a starter. He had 32 tackles and two sacks so far, and had logged a solid share of defensive snaps.

Carter's absence leaves the Eagles’ defensive line to rely more on players like Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young and rookie Ty Robinson, along with depth-line backups, to step up.

Broader picture for 2026 play-off

According to NBC Sports, Carter's absence is aimed at getting him completely healthy for a potential 2026 playoff run. The decision to operate on both shoulders now is rather strategic.

Medical insiders and ESPN reports say the “week-to-week” designation leaves open the possibility of a return in time for critical late-season games.

The Eagles are prioritizing long-term health over short-term gains in the hopes that a fully recovered Carter will deliver better in the final stage of the games.