Why Lamar Jackson is not playing in Ravens vs Colts. Cooper Rush's poor show worries fans

Lamar Jackson did not start for the Baltimore Ravens in their first preseason game, against the Indianapolis Colts, on Thursday. Cooper Rush got a chance to show his prowess as backup quarterback weeks before regular games begin. However, fans were concerned just after the first throw of the game. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws as quarterbacks Devin Leary (13) and Cooper Rush (15) watch(AP)

Rush threw a pick on the opening drive, just the second play of the game. For the Colts, it was Alex Johnson who made the play. Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis offense quickly took over.

The Colts got on the board with a 53-yard field goal by Spencer Shrader. However, the Ravens hit back within minutes. Keaton Mitchell, coming back from an injury, rushed 22 yards to score the first touchdown of the game. He had 45 yards on two carries. Baltimore took a 7-3 lead.

However, fans were still mad at Cooper Rush. “Cooper Rush just threw an interception on the first pass play, I’m already out 😭” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Yikes: Ravens QB Cooper Rush throws an INT on his first pass attempt of the preseason…” another one tweeted.

Why Lamar Jackson is not playing vs Colts

Jackson, the Ravens’ two-time MVP quarterback, did not participate in the team’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium. Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed this decision, aligning with the Ravens’ long-standing strategy of resting key starters, including Jackson, to avoid injury risks during exhibition games.

Jackson hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2021, a pattern reflecting the team’s focus on preserving his health for the regular season, especially given his critical role in their Super Bowl aspirations following a 12-5 record and Divisional Round loss in 2024.