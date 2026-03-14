Will AJ Brown be traded today? Latest odds give shocker to Eagles, Rams fans

AJ Brown trade news: It appears like an AJ Brown trade will be announced soon, at least according to Polymarket odds. At the time of writing this story, nearly 60% bettors on the 'Which NFL players will be traded?' page believe that the Philadelphia Eagles will make an announcement on Friday. As per NFL insiders, the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are making a bid for the star wide receiver.

If Brown lands in LA, he could become a part of a Super Bowl-potential WR trio, along with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. In New England, he will join the likes of Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins.

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However, nothing is official yet. The Eagles could also choose to retain Brown.

Why AJ Brown could be leaving the Eagles Brown, who helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl title, expressed frustration during the team's 11-6 season in 2025. Philadelphia were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

AJ Brown has built one of the most productive receiving resumes in the NFL since entering the league, appearing in 105 games with 97 starts across seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2019–21) and the Philadelphia Eagles. During that span, the wide receiver has totaled 524 receptions for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns, while also contributing in the postseason with 44 catches for 623 yards and five touchdowns in 13 playoff games.

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Brown continued to deliver strong production last season as well. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver finished the year with 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, all of which he started.

With Brown potentially available, comparisons have been made to other blockbuster wide receiver trades in recent years. When Davante Adams was dealt from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2022 season, the deal required a first-round and second-round draft pick. Adams later joined the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent last March.

According to reports, the Eagles are seeking a similar level of compensation if they decide to move the 28-year-old Brown.

Bad news for Rams New England's motivation is clear - pairing Brown with Drake Maye would make an explosive combination for the next few years. The WR already has some experience playing for Mike Vrabel when the two were together in Tennessee.

​On Monday, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on X that the Eagles were willing to move their star wideout for a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick. But if the Patriots are interested, Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi said he believes Philadelphia will eventually fold.

​”Who knows if this is a game of telephone. But talking to people who work in the league … they all believe AJ Brown will end up in New England,” Giardi said. “This probably takes a little while. You’ve got the runway here. … But to me, now that you have Doubs?

Disclaimer: The odds referenced in this article are sourced from Polymarket, a prediction market platform where users trade contracts based on potential outcomes. These odds reflect market sentiment and participant speculation, not verified probabilities or official forecasts.