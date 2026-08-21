Will Sincere McCormick make it to 49ers' 53-man squad? Jaw-dropping display against Chargers has fans excited

Sincere McCormick has given the San Francisco 49ers a major roster decision to consider after a breakout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday. The 25-year-old running back made a strong case for a place on the team’s 53-man roster with a touchdown run and a game-changing 37-yard burst. San Francisco 49ers running back Sincere McCormick (35) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

McCormick’s performance stands at a crucial time for his NFL future. According to SF Standard's David Lombardi, the 49ers’ fifth running back spot could be available after Patrick Taylor Jr. suffered an injury and was placed on injured reserve. McCormick has now emerged as a serious contender for the role.

The running back scored on a seven-yard touchdown run during the preseason matchup. He also broke free for a 37-yard rushing gain that pushed San Francisco close to the end zone.

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McCormick takes advantage of roster opening McCormick entered training camp as a long shot to make the 49ers’ final roster. Since then, he has seized the chances presented by the running back line injuries. With this, his availability and effort have continuously impressed the coaches.

McCormick’s latest performance also caught the attention of fans and various NFL reporters watching the preseason game.

One fan praised his end-line goal and wrote, “Three Chargers hit Sincere McCormick at the 2+ yard line and he still fell forward into the end zone.”

NFL reporter Dontay Atkinson wrote, “Sincere McCormick is taking full advantage of the opening he’s got now with Patrick Taylor going to IR. He’s got a legit shot to make the 53.”

Another fan simply praised the 37-yard run and wrote, “I kinda like Sincere McCormick man, he’s really not bad lol”

Another wrote, “I love how Sincere McCormick set up that big run. Froze the LB crazy.”