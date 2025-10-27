Will Trey Smith play in Week 8? Huge injury update ahead of Chiefs vs Commanders game

Trey Smith is doubtful for the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders. On Saturday, the team revealed in its final injury report that right guard Smith might not feature against the Commanders, which also questions his streak of more than three years without missing a game. Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs in action.(Getty Images via AFP)

Smith missed practice on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. He was also knocked out of last week's win against the Las Vegas Raiders and missed most of the game due to a back injury.

Head coach Andy Reid said, "And then Trey (Smith), he’s got low back spasms, and so we’ll see if that doesn’t — it’s getting better."

Smith was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round, 226th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed his four-year rookie contract, and was named as their starting right guard immediately as a rookie. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team for the 2021 season.

In 2022, he started 16 regular season games and three playoff games. In 2023, he won his second straight championship when the Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. In 2024, Smith helped the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LIX, but they lost to the Eagles.

The Chiefs will also be without Josh Simmons, due to personal reasons. Reid said, "My update for you with Josh would just be, there’s communication. I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family."

Speaking on Simmons' absence, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, "I’ll keep conversations kind of between us. But I’m always praying for him. I’m praying for all my teammates, so I’m always praying for him. I’ll just keep everything else kind of private to us."