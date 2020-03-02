e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Who is Anthony Joshua’s next opponent? It’s not Tyson Fury

Who is Anthony Joshua’s next opponent? It’s not Tyson Fury

Briton Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles.

other-sports Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:17 IST
Reuters
Reuters
SOFIA
Anthony Joshua celebrates his win against Alexander Povetkin.
Anthony Joshua celebrates his win against Alexander Povetkin.(REUTERS)
         

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev said on Monday.

“The contract is already officially signed,” the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev said on his Facebook page. “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”

Briton Joshua, 30, defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jr. in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles.

Known as “The Cobra”, Pulev challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

Joshua last fought in London in September, 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium.

tags
top news
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
‘Playing with fire’: Judge cautions Pawan Gupta lawyer on plea to stop hanging
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected from New Delhi and Telangana, says govt
2 positive cases of coronavirus detected from New Delhi and Telangana, says govt
Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation for IB official’s family
Delhi govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation for IB official’s family
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
Bose speakers, air purifier and more: 2020 Creta interiors revealed
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports