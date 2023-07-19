WWE SummerSlam 2023: Date, Time, match card and predictions

WWE's 36th Summerslam will take place in August, making it the Summer's Biggest Show. it is recognized as one of the company's five major events, alongside WrestleMania, Money in the Bank, Survivor Series, and the Royal Rumble. Triple H and the WWE team are determined to create a thrilling and memorable show. WrestleMania remains the only event surpassing Summerslam in scale and significance, making Summerslam a highly anticipated and noteworthy spectacle each year. With WWE Summerslam 2023 just a few days away, here's a roundup of all the essential information about the upcoming event. WWE SummerSlam 2023! This thrilling pay-per-view event is scheduled to ignite on August 5, 2023. Get ready for an unforgettable showdown! (Credit: wwe)

When is Summerslam 2023?

Summerslam has generally been hosted in August, except last year's event, which was held in July. And that pattern will be repeated this year. The event is scheduled for the beginning of the month, specifically on Saturday, August 5.

Where is Summerslam taking place?

WWE will hold Summerslam in Michigan this year for the first time since 1993, at Ford Field in Detroit. WWE will hold Summerslam in Michigan for the first time since 1993, at Ford Field in Detroit. This will also be the company's first event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 when it smashed the all-time indoor attendance record. While it's safe to say they won't be attempting that again, the event will still be great, with an electrifying atmosphere.

SummerSlam: What has been said?

During an exclusive interview with talkSPORT’s talkWRESTLING podcast, AJ Styles shared his top five favorite opponents.

He said: "Seth Rollins is excellent no doubt about it.

"John Cena is one of the guys I love being in the ring with.

"Samoa Joe is another - an amazing talent, but I guarantee you throw me in there with Christopher Daniels we’re going to tear the house down too.

"So that leaves one more and there’s several guys you can’t go wrong with - Rey Mysterio is definitely one of those guys.

"I watch Rey and go, 'I wanna be like that guy! I wanna do what he does', cause he got into wrestling at such a young age you don’t realise he’s only a couple of years older than myself but he was one of those guys that was the pioneer of Lucha Libre but bringing that over to the American style and making it all work.

“He’s definitely one of a kind!”

What matches will be at Summerslam this year?

according to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is allegedly considering completing Cody Rhodes' trilogy with Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. The two wrestlers have previously clashed at Backlash and Night of Champions, each claiming a victory, so their rivalry could potentially be settled with an epic showdown at Ford Field. As Summerslam is one of WWE's grandest events, fans can anticipate the inclusion of top stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and other prominent wrestlers as the event approaches, further adding to the excitement.

