Roman Reigns breaks silence after winning Tribal Combat against Jey Uso at 2023 WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has broken his silence after he surpassed Jey Uso at 2023 WWE SummerSlam and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title in controversial fashion. In the head-to-head fight, Jey was on the verge of winning at one stage but the sudden entry of his twin brother Jimmy Uso, snatched an almost certain victory from him. Jimmy betrayed Jey and aided Reigns in the fight. The direct interference by Solo Sikoa who thrashed Jey, also tilted the match in Reigns' favour. Roman Reigns(Twitter)

On Monday, Reigns took to social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) and posted "Umbrella Service. And Still. The Only Tribal Chief,".

Notably, Jey had been claiming his stake for the position of Tribal Chief in The Bloodline. But with his defeat, such claims have received a severe blow. Meanwhile, WWE has announced that Jimmy will return on upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to acknowledge the Tribal Chief.

On Tueday, WWE posted "THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown Jimmy Uso returns to the Island of Relevancy to acknowledge the Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns!".

Reigns' latest victory over Jey, however, controversial has reinforced his greatness in the WWE Universe. The dent in his stature after the exit of The Usos and the humiliation meted out to him by the brothers, has somewhat been compensated with his latest exploit at 2023 WWE SummerSlam.

With only Reigns, Sikoa and Paul Heyman being the current members of The Bloodline, will Jimmy join hands with the villainous wrestling stable again ? The answer to this question will come with time.

Nonetheless, fans are greatly excited about how The Bloodline storyline will unfold further. Some fans are speculating that Jimmy and Jey might eventually fight each other one-on-one at WrestleMania 40.