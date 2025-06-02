R-Truth joining AEW? What's next for Ron Killings after WWE release

Ron Killings, known as R-Truth, announced his release from WWE via social media on Sunday, stunning fans and sparking speculation about his future, including a potential move to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The 53-year-old veteran, who fought John Cena just last week, will be a free agent when his contract expires. Ron Killings aka R-Truth announced that the WWE has released him(X)

In a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, R-Truth said: “I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride.” His post indicates that WWE chose not to renew his deal.

Will R-Truth join AEW?

Now, several fans speculate if R-Truth will join All Elite Wrestling (AEW). However, no official reports confirm AEW negotiations. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently signed talents like Mina Shirakawa, but Truth’s name hasn’t surfaced in confirmed talks.

AEW, valued at $2 billion and the second-largest wrestling promotion, has a history of signing former WWE stars. Truth’s comedic style and in-ring experience could fit AEW’s diverse roster, which includes veterans like The Young Bucks and younger stars like MJF.

However, AEW's roster is crowded. Ron Killings' age (53) might limit him to midcard or mentor roles.

Other destinations for R-Truth could include TNA. He could also continue his music career and acting roles.

Meanwhile, several WWE stars reacted to Truth's announcement on Sunday. Rhea Ripley wrote that the news was heartbreaking. "In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth," she commented on his post.

Big E commented: "No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could."