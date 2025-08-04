WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2: Match card, start time, and how to watch as Cody Rhodes faces John Cena

WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 continues to break ground with the event spanning two nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with more than 53,000 fans packing the arena for night one. Night two will be delivering even more chaos, featuring six title matches, including one by John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a no-holds-barred Street Fight. John Cena will be taking on Cody Rhodes during WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night two headliner match(Getty Images via AFP)

Streaming live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally, Night 2 of SummerSlam 2025 promises fireworks from bell to bell.

Main Event: John Cena vs Cody Rhodes

According to a CBS report, in what could be a defining moment for WWE in 2025, Cody Rhodes will be challenging John Cena in a rematch from WrestleMania 41. Cena controversially defeated Rhodes earlier this year, igniting fan backlash and setting the stage for a high-octane Street Fight.

Cena, having seemingly shed his heel persona, has teased a return to his heroic roots. But with the championship on the line, expect both men to pull no punches: literally.

Women’s titles at stake in triple-threat and last-chance matches

Naomi vs Iyo Sky vs Rhea Ripley will be going up against each other in a triple threat match where Naomi will have to defend her title as the Women’s World Champion. Naomi, CBS report stated, is expected to retain her title through crafty strategy, likely capitalizing on Ripley’s offense to sneak in a pin.

Meanwhile, in a No DQ, No Countout ‘Last Chance’ match, Becky Lynch will face longtime rival Lyra Valkyria. With Bayley lurking and high stakes in play, Valkyria cannot challenge again if she loses. But this bout promises drama and potential betrayal, another Forbes report stated.

Cage, TLC, and Classic Grudge matches light up the card

Locked inside a steel cage, Solo Sikoa will be battling it out with Jacob Fatu after weeks of personal vendettas for the US Championship title. However, Sikoa’s allies might interfere in the brutal showdown, the Forbes report stated.

Meanwhile, veteran AJ Styles will be taking on the sly Dominik Mysterio for the title of Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio, who dodged competition with a doctor’s note, will now have to face what Styles has in the bag. Styles is expected to reclaim gold, the CBS report added.

WWE Tag Team Titles (TLC Match): Wyatt Sicks (c) vs 5 Challengers

In a chaotic six-team TLC match, the Wyatt Sicks defend their titles against top-tier teams including Andrade & Rey Fenix, DIY, and the Street Profits. Expect bodies flying and ladders crashing in this high-stakes brawl.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 start time and streaming info

Night 2 of the huge event would take place on Sunday, August 3, with the main card beginning at 6:00 pm ET. All of the action will be streamed live onto Peacock for viewers in the U.S., while international viewers can watch the event on Netflix. Moreover, some Regal Cinemas across the United States may also screen the event for Fandango clients. A special three-hour Pre-Show will also be streaming on Peacock for those who want to get an early start, featuring exclusive build-up and behind-the-scenes coverage.

FAQs

Q1: What time does WWE SummerSlam Night 2 start?

A: The main card begins at 6 PM ET on Sunday, Aug. 3. A three-hour pre-show airs before the main event on Peacock.

Q2: Where can I watch SummerSlam 2025?

A: In the US, the event streams on Peacock. International fans can tune in via Netflix. Some Regal Cinemas also screen the event live.

Q3: Who is headlining SummerSlam Night 2?

A: The event features John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Q4: Will Bayley interfere in the Becky Lynch match?

A: Likely. Expect Bayley to play a decisive role in the No DQ Last Chance match.