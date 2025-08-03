Amy Bradley missing: ‘Major factor’ could reopen case after Netflix documentary

Amy Bradley's case is back in public attention after the Netflix documentary ‘Amy Bradley Is Missing’. The 23-year-old disappeared in March 1998 when on a Caribbean cruise with her family. Amy Bradley was partying with her brother the night before she vanished.(X/@FBIWFO)

She partied the previous night with her brother, and when her parents awoke, they found her gone.

Twenty seven years have gone by since then, but now there is renewed hope after the documentary aired. Legal expert Francisco Mundaca shed light on what it could take for the case to be reopened, and what could happen in such a scenario.

What could lead to the Amy Bradley case being reopened?

Mundaca, speaking to The Mirror US, said that he would have not held out hope of the case being reopened, had someone asked him at the start of his career. He went on to detail that something monumental would have to be unearthed, particularly DNA evidence, for the case to be reopened.

However, he's now been working for 17 years and has founded his own law firm. Tapping into this experience, Mundaca offered a sliver of hope, saying “I think it's a lot more plausible for it to occur now. You know, we've even seen the Mendez brothers, because of media and celebrities, get renewed life and then they looked into an issue that was germane for that case.”

Warning that a lot of push with authorities is needed, since reopening the case demands governmental and law enforcement cooperation, Mundaca noted there was one ‘major factor’ that could impact the chances of the case.

“Now, we can't forget that the cruise line is a major factor here because you know, it occurred potentially while on their shift,” the legal expert said.

Noting that it would be an ‘interesting component’, Mundaca explained that the cruise line folks were the first investigators before authorities or FBI were informed. Now, there are laws in place that need notification as soon as possible, she stated.

Having said that, Mundaca suggested it was ‘possible’ that the Netflix documentary might lead to the Amy Bradley missing case being reopened.

“For instance, the FBI may reopen the case and essentially take lead on the investigation,” he said.

What will happen if Amy Bradley's case is reopened?

Mundaca warned that if the FBI does reopen the case, they will likely start afresh with enquiries. Further, the legal expert noted that there are a lot of false tips when a case is reopened, which would make it harder for authorities to separate fact from fiction.

Given that Amy was on a Caribbean cruise, a paramount need for cooperation among territories and separate jurisdictions is there as well. “These cases are so complicated and time is of the essence,” Mundaca said.

Alphonse Provinziano, a former district attorney, told the publication that while Bradley is a US citizen, and the case should fall under the FBI's jurisdiction, the registry of the ship and the Curacao authorities have to be factored in as well.

“That can lead to conflicts over different standards of evidence and which agency will take the lead. Ultimately, without a clear authority, the question will remain whether it was an accidental death, suicide, or if she was removed from the ship against her will,” he said.