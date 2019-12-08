If BJP stays in power, India won’t recover from slowdown: Chidambaram

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:35 IST

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram continued his attack on the Centre and said India won’t recover from the economic slowdown as long as the BJP was in power and it could be removed only by following Tamil Nadu’s example, which had stopped the saffron party’s advance down south.

“They are pushing the economy down a deep abyss. The GDP forecast has come down from 8% to 4.5%. But, former Chief Economic Adviser to the Government Arvind Subramanian had put it at 3.5%. The country’s economy is going on a tailspin,” Chidambaram told the media on his arrival at the airport in Chennai after his release on bail in the INX Media case.

Earlier, the Congress veteran had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had left it to his ministers to indulge in ‘bluff and blister’ about the state of the economy. He had also charged Modi with being ‘unusually silent’ on the economy.

The Congress leader added that individual freedoms were being suppressed under the BJP rule.

“Freedom of expression and thought is now being crushed down ruthlessly. As I am I am speaking now, 75 lakh people in the Kashmir valley are denied their freedom. Freedom cannot be seen in separation as yours and mine. If I cannot protect yours, I cannot safeguard mine. The nation is pushed down the path where it is moving towards regressive, backward right wing fascism,” he warned.

He said the rest of the country should follow Tamil Nadu’s example to keep the BJP out.

“The south has steadfastly rejected the BJP. And it is Tamil Nadu that had resolutely stopped its advance. And it is the state where the BJP does not even have a toehold. Only when other states follow the example of Tamil Nadu, there is scope for change and it will come,” he said.