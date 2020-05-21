Over 500 fined for not wearing face mask, violating lockdown norms in Madurai

tamil-nadu

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:32 IST

Over 500 people were fined for not wearing a face mask in Madurai while outside their houses for violation of government-imposed Covid-19 lockdown regulations, informed Madurai District Administration.

“502 people who came out of their homes without wearing masks in Madurai yesterday have been fined. An amount of Rs 59,800 was recovered through the fines,” said Madurai District Administration on Thursday.

Social distancing and wearing face masks are part of MHA guidelines issued on April 15.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus has been extended till May 31.