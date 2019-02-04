Tamil Nadu man caught eating human flesh in crematorium, sent to mental asylum

A 43-year-old man has been sent to a mental hospital after he was allegedly caught eating a half-burned body in a crematorium in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district on Sunday, police said on Monday.

According to police in Vasudevanallur town of the district, villagers in T Ramanathapuram have alleged that the man, later identified as S Murugesan, was seen cutting flesh from the body of a woman.

“The villagers said that after a 70-year-old woman died in T Ramanathapuram village on Saturday, her relatives burnt her body in a local crematorium on Sunday night. Meanwhile, when a few people came on the way by 1.20am on Sunday, they noticed an unknown man removing ashes near the half-burned dead body,” sources in Vasudevanallur Police said.

The sources also said that the man had a sickle with him to cut the flesh. Antony, an inspector with Vasudevanallur Police, said initially they thought the man was the crematorium attendant.

“However, later, the people claimed that they saw him cutting the flesh and eating it. When they shouted and pelted stones at him, he did not move,” Antony said.

The police official said they found the man in an inebriated state when they reached the spot to question him.

“When we interrogated the locals, they said it was Murugesan, a daily wage labourer from T Ramanathapuram village. Since he was addicted to drugs, his wife and children had left him. That is why, Murugesan started to roam here and there,” Antony said.

Villagers in T Ramanathapuram said they have often found human flesh strewn across the crematorium and now suspect it could be Murugesan who ate them.

“Initially, we thought that it was the act of stray canines. However, after Murugesan’s arrest we came to the conclusion that he had attempted to eat flesh,” villager S Mayandi said.

However, Antony said that they have not been able to confirm Murugesan’s habit of eating human flesh so far.

“As the locals alleged this, we reached the spot and questioned Murugesan. Since he is mentally unstable, we sent him to Institute of Mental health in Kilpauk,” he added.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:22 IST