e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu records 4,150 fresh cases; 60 deaths due to Covid-19

Tamil Nadu records 4,150 fresh cases; 60 deaths due to Covid-19

In the backdrop of aggressive testing, Tamil Nadu has recorded its highest single day increase of 4,343 cases on Thursday, followed by 4,329 and 4,280 new cases in the last two days.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jul 05, 2020 20:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chennai
Tamil Nadu added 4,150 cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,510.
Tamil Nadu added 4,150 cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,510.(AP)
         

Tamil Nadu remained under the grip of coronavirus with over 4,000 fresh cases being reported for the fourth straight day, taking the tally to 1,11,151 on Sunday, the state Health Department said.

The state added 4,150 cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,510, it said in a bulletin.

On the positive side, recoveries climbed to 62,778 with 2,186 people being discharged after treatment from various health care facilities on Sunday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The number of active cases in the state stood at 46,860, the bulletin said.

With the focus remaining on ramping up testing, a total of 34,831 samples were examined, taking the overall tally to 13.41 lakh.

In the backdrop of aggressive testing, the state has recorded its highest single day increase of 4,343 cases on Thursday, followed by 4,329 and 4,280 new cases in the last two days.

On Sunday, Chennai, which has accounted for a lion’s share of the cases in the state, saw a further dip in new infections at 1,713 after 1,842 on Saturday as against over 2,000 in recent days.

tags
top news
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
Amid Ladakh face-off, Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday spotlights uneasy ties with Beijing
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
‘Must be held accountable’: Trump blames China for Covid-19 in July 4 speech
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Covid-19 safety guidelines mandatory for a year in Kerala; Rs10K fine for not wearing masks
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Vikas Dubey, UP’s most wanted man, may have fled UP before border were sealed: Cops
Maharashtra logs 6,555 new Covid-19 infections, state count over 2.06 lakh
Maharashtra logs 6,555 new Covid-19 infections, state count over 2.06 lakh
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
BCCI ethics officer examining conflict of interest complaint against Virat Kohli
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey’s aide’s claim on camera
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In