TN parties see red over transfer of top cop in sex-for-marks scandal probe

Tamil Nadu’s opposition DMK and PMK on Thursday denounced the transfer of a senior CB-CID officer in a “hurry”, soon after the case of alleged sexual scandal involving a woman college teacher was transferred to it.

The parties reaffirmed their demand for a CBI probe in the case of alleged misconduct by one Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor at Devanga Arts College in Virudhunagar district, who was alleged to have prodded female students to extend sexual favours to officials of Madurai Kamaraj University in lieu of better marks and money.

DMK working president MK Stalin said just after ordering the transfer of the case to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), the government shifted the unit’s additional director general of police K Jayanth Murali in a hurry.

The alleged episode had brought disrepute to the entire state of Tamil Nadu, Stalin told reporters in Chennai.

“Who are involved in this case and who are behind it? If this has to be ascertained, and for the truth to emerge, the probe has to be done by the Central Bureau of Investigation under the supervision of the high court,” he said.

“A conspiracy is on to bury this case,” PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said and added that the transfer of the senior official within 24 hours of handing over the case to CB-CID was “shocking”.

“All the bigwigs in the sexual scandal can be exposed only by a CBI probe and this is essential for the parents in Tamil Nadu to send their children to schools and colleges without fear,” he said.

On April 16, Nirmala Devi was arrested by police, a day after an audio clip went viral on social media where she purportedly sought to persuade girls to consider extending sexual favours to senior university officials.

The case, initially registered by the local police, was transferred to the CB-CID on April 17 because of its “sensitive nature”, according to director general of police TK Rajendran.

Jayanth Murali was transferred to vigilance and anti-corruption wing in Chennai as ADGP-director on April 18. He was replaced by Amaresh Pujari, ADGP-crime.

Secretary of the college Ramasamy had said on April 16 that Nirmala Devi was placed under suspension after a preliminary enquiry by three professors of the college.

The assistant professor was purportedly heard saying in the audio clip that she knew Governor Banwarilal Purohit and had access to him. Purohit, however, rejected her claim recently and said he had not even seen her.