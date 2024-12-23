10 best mobiles under 30,000 that will continue to be great options in 2025

In India, the under ₹30,000 smartphone segment has become increasingly competitive over the past year. Today, there are several models priced below ₹30,000, including some that initially launched above this threshold but have since seen price reductions. A slew of options now offers excellent value for money, packed with features. Even when compared to devices in higher price brackets, the compromises are minimal. With this in mind, we have compiled a list of smartphones that will continue to perform well into 2025. Even if you choose to buy them next year, they will still be solid choices. Read on. Check out the list of best smartphones under ₹ 25,000.(Shaurya Sharma / HT Tech)

1. Motorola Edge 50 Neo

The Motorola Edge 50 Neo is available for around ₹20,000 to ₹23,000, and it is available in a single variant with 256GB of storage. The device features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, military-grade certification, a vegan leather back panel that feels premium, and a variety of colour options. It also has an IP68 rating, so you can use it worry-free. The UI is smooth and simple, and overall, this is a highly recommended phone that comes with a triple camera setup, including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.

2. OnePlus Nord 4

The OnePlus Nord 4, which initially launched at above ₹30,000 for the 256GB model, is now available for ₹29,999. This phone offers a powerful processor in the form of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, a bright 120Hz AMOLED display, 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 100W super-fast charging with a 5500mAh battery. All of this translates into a premium experience, making it highly recommended for the price.

3. OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 is another great OnePlus phone that can be bought under ₹30,000. This model has dropped in price and is now available for around ₹23,000. It features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and comes with up to 256GB of storage.

4. Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G

The Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G initially launched above ₹30,000 but is now available for much less. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage can be purchased for ₹28,000. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and runs Android 14. The 5000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The vegan leather finish on the back gives it a premium feel, setting it apart from other phones in this category.

5. Nothing Phone 2a Plus

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus is now available for ₹27,000 on Flipkart. It features the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset, a dual 50MP camera setup, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. However, the real selling point of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus and other Nothing smartphones is its software experience with Nothing OS, alongside its design with a transparent back and Glyph lighting interface.

6. Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a has been included on this list due to its internals, which are shared with the Pixel 7. It features the Tensor G2 chipset, which provides a strong AI experience at this price point, along with a dual-camera setup that takes incredible photos. It is one of the best camera setups you can find in this category. The phone is compact, with a 6.1-inch display. However, there are some heating issues, and signal reception with certain carriers could be better. Nonetheless, after several updates, the Pixel 7a offers a stable experience and is already running Android 15, with many other OEMs still working to release it.

7. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

The latest Redmi Note 14 series features a super-bright AMOLED panel that reaches 3000 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset and comes with a triple rear camera setup, with a 20MP front camera. The 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display provides a good balance between size and portability. The 5500mAh battery supports fast charging, and the phone has an IP68 rating.

8. Infinix Zero 40 5G

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is perfect for those who prioritise design and video performance. The 256GB model is priced at ₹28,000, while the 512GB model exceeds ₹30,000. We recommend purchasing the 256GB variant for better value. It has a 108MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, the device features a 6.78-inch curved display. While the Infinix Zero 40 5G feels premium, the software experience may not be for everyone.

9. iQOO Z9s Pro 5G

The iQOO Z9 Pro 5G is a great choice for those seeking flagship-tier design and performance. It is powered by the Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 120Hz curved display offers a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and the 5500mAh battery ensures long-lasting performance. This phone is ideal for power users.

10. Honor 200

The Honor 200 5G is another excellent option under ₹30,000, featuring a 6.7-inch quad-curved display that offers a premium feel. It comes with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter. Additionally, it gets a 50MP selfie camera and a large 5200mAh battery, supporting 100W fast wired charging.