8 games like GTA you can experience on Android 2023

This is not a speculation that Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto franchise holds the largest fan base in gaming history. And now fans are keeping their eyes on Rockstar Games to give any official words on the most anticipated GTA 6. It’s been over a decade since GTA V broke the gaming market. Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If you are an android user who doesn’t own any Console or PC but want to enjoy the GTA experience then this article is for you. In this article Hindustan Times will give you a tour showcasing 9 android games similar to GTA which will offer you an open-world adventure in 2023.

1. GTA Vice City

This game will surely bring back lots of memories. It’s the game that made GTA a brand, nostalgia, a memory to cherish. This game is almost two decades old and now Rockstar expanded it over hand held devices but it’s still worth every dime you spent. You can download this game from the Play Store just by paying $4.99.

Download Here

2. GTA San Andreas

Rockstar Games’ another lovechild, GTA San Andreas is an epic open-world adventure.

GTA San Andreas has blown away the 2004’s gaming market with its release. It is an all-time greats in PC gaming history. Now, lucky for you, this masterpiece is available on Android for just $6.99.

Download Here

3. Payback 2

Payback 2 is a GTA like open-world title where you can buy cars, make friends, chase thieves, battle with helicopters and more.

One can say this game is an exact mockup of GTA. You can download this title from the Play Store for free.

Download Here

4. Mad City 2 Open Sandbox

Even if you are not a GTA fan, this game is a must try for all android users. Mad City 2 Open Sandbox offers top-notch graphics and fantastic gaming experience. There is still some annoying bug in the game but let bugs to deter your smash them and enjoy the title

Download it for free from Play Store and buckle up for an action-packed gameplay.

Download Here

5. Madout2 Big City Online

It’s a casual open-world game which you can even enjoy online. Madout2 offers astonishingly high graphics while keeping the game-file under 500mb.

It’s a gem for GTA lovers. Download this racing-plus open-world title from Play Store for Free.

Download Here

6. Auto Gangster

Auto Gangster is a GTA mockup that comes under 50mb. This game only weighs around 26mb. Even in that limited size this game offers stunning graphics.

Just like GTA 5, you can steal and race cars and do whatever you like. Download it from Play Store for free

Download Here

7. Grand Gangster Miami

If you are a mad GTA fan then Grand Gangster Miami is a must try. In this title you can explore its vast map and cause mayhem into the city. This title will always give you a callback to GTA 5.

Grand Gangster Miami is exclusively available on Play Store for free.

Download Here

8. Gunshot City

Gunshot City offers an immersive open world experience with different designed missions to complete. Like GTA 5 you have to complete missions to gain respect.

This open-world title gives you an unparalleled freedom to do. You will feel you are playing GTA Online Roleplay but on a hand held device.

Download it now from the Play Store for free and take down a plethora of enemies.

Download Here

ALSO READ| GTA 6’s possible release date and platform exclusivity, it may even bypass PS4

There are a lot more similar titles on the Play Store that will give you an exact GTA vibe, but most of those titles are filled with bugs and shitty graphics.