Amazon deals: Battle the summer heat on a budget with the top 5 picks for air coolers under Rs.8000 at up to 55% off

Shopping during Amazon deals is an excellent way to make economic choices, especially when looking to beat the summer heat without breaking the bank. By taking advantage of these discounts, you can purchase high-quality air coolers at a fraction of their usual price, allowing you to stay comfortable during the hottest months. The top 5 picks for air coolers under Rs. 8000 at a significant 55% off, provide a perfect balance of cost-effectiveness and performance. Cool down with the best air coolers under Rs.8000 and battle the summer heat.

These air coolers under Rs.8000 not only offer financial savings but are also more energy-efficient compared to traditional air conditioners. They consume less electricity, leading to lower utility bills and a smaller environmental footprint. With rising temperatures and increasing energy costs, opting for a cooler can be a smart and sustainable choice. Shopping during Amazon deals ensures you get the best value for your money while making an environmentally friendly decision for your cooling needs.

Here are the top picks for air coolers where you can get discounts and deals on Amazon:

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is perfect for those looking to stay cool during hot summer days. Ideal for home use, this cooler is designed to cover rooms up to 16 square meters, making it suitable for small to medium-sized spaces. Its i-Pure Technology includes a multistage filter that combats air pollution, odours, and allergens, ensuring you breathe fresh air. This cooler consumes only 95 watts of power and can even be operated on inverters, making it an energy-saving choice. Additionally, it features a 27-litre water tank with a level indicator, ensuring continuous cooling without frequent refills. The high-speed blower delivers instant cool air, and the ergonomic dial knobs make it easy to use. Its compact and portable design makes it a great gift option for friends and family who need efficient and effective cooling.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Reservoir capacity: 27 litres

Warranty: 1 year

Colour: White/Blue

Special features: Portable, Low Power Consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling and low power usage Perfect for small rooms Easy to move and operate

2. Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler- 65L

The Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler is ideal for those needing powerful cooling for large spaces. With a 65-litre tank, it ensures prolonged cooling without frequent refills, making it suitable for commercial, residential, and industrial use. The anti-bacterial honeycomb pads provide clean and hygienic air circulation, reducing airborne contaminants. Its ice chamber enhances cooling efficiency by lowering the air temperature. Equipped with multidirectional wheels, it allows easy mobility and relocation. The air throw at body level ensures optimal cooling comfort, and the water level indicator helps maintain continuous operation. This cooler operates efficiently on inverters, making it reliable during power outages. Its user-friendly knob controls and durable build make it a practical addition to any space needing effective cooling.

Specifications of Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler

Reservoir capacity: 65 litres

Warranty: 2 years

Colour: White & Blue

Special features: Portable, Oscillating Fan

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful cooling, inverter compatibility Some concerns about performance and build quality Easy mobility, suitable for large spaces Heavyweight

3. Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler is designed for those seeking efficient cooling in small to medium-sized rooms, covering up to 16 square meters. This cooler features a powerful blower for rapid cooling, making it perfect for quickly beating the heat. The i-Pure Technology with advanced filters ensures that the air you breathe is clean and fresh. The cool flow dispenser evenly distributes water, enhancing comfort. The honeycomb pads and durable pump provide efficient cooling and lasting freshness. With a power consumption of only 150 watts, this cooler is energy-efficient and can operate on inverters, making it cost-effective. The 40-litre water tank includes a water level indicator, ensuring long-lasting cooling without frequent refills. This air cooler is ideal for home use and can be a thoughtful gift for those looking for an economical cooling solution.

Specifications of Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler

Reservoir capacity: 40 litres

Warranty: 1 year

Colour: Light Grey

Special features: Portable, Low Power Consumption

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful airflow Some issues with noise and motor Energy-saving, suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Mixed opinions on size, value, quality, and cooling

seeking powerful and efficient cooling. This cooler features a high-density antibacterial honeycomb filter and auto-refill technology, ensuring clean and continuous air circulation. Its powerful motor delivers strong airflow with an auto-swing feature, capable of chilling the entire space quickly. The cooler includes an ice chamber for faster cooling and operates at low power consumption, making it an energy-saving option. With a 3-speed control and easy mobility provided by castor wheels, this cooler is both versatile and user-friendly. The Bhaburly Burly Pride cooler is also compatible with inverters, making it reliable during power outages. Its robust performance and convenience make it an ideal addition to any home, providing comfort during hot weather.

Specifications of Bhaburly Burly Pride 40 Ltr Personal Portable Cooler

Reservoir capacity: 40 litres

Warranty: 1 year

Colour: Grey

Special features: Portable, Anti Bacterial Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superb cooling performance Some noise reported Quality, strength, and size

5. Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Ac-303 65 L Air Cooler

The Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 L Air Cooler is perfect for large rooms up to 700 square feet. This portable cooler features a high air delivery rate of 3000 m³/hr and a heavy air throw of 45 feet, ensuring efficient cooling. With a 65-litre tank, it provides extended operation without frequent refills. The 4-way air deflection and 3-speed levels allow customisable comfort. It operates at low noise levels and includes an anti-bacterial tank and aroma chamber for added freshness. The shockproof body and inverter compatibility make it a reliable and safe choice. This cooler also comes with a remote control for convenient operation. Its robust performance, energy efficiency, and user-friendly features make it an excellent addition to any home.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Rambo AC-303 65 L Air Cooler

Reservoir capacity: 65 litres

Warranty: 1 year

Colour: Grey and Black

Special features: Portable, Remote Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quality, strong motor, and large coverage Mixed opinions on noise and performance Efficient cooling for large spaces with remote control

Top 3 features of the best air coolers under Rs.8000(Amazon deals):

Best air coolers under Rs.8000 Capacity Speed Controls Special Features Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler 27 litres Dial knobs Multistage filter, High-speed blower Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler- 65L 65 litres Knob Oscillating Fan, Anti-bacterial Filter Symphony HiFlo 40 Personal Air Cooler 40 litres Dial knobs Cool flow dispenser, Durable pump Bhaburly Burly Pride 40 Ltr Personal Portable Cooler 40 litres Button Auto Swing, Ice Chamber Maharaja Whiteline Rambo Ac-303 65 L Air Cooler 65 litres Remote Anti-bacterial tank, Aroma chamber, Remote control

Best value for money air cooler under Rs.8000(Amazon deals):

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler- 65L

The best value-for-money product among the listed air coolers is the Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler- 65L. It provides efficient cooling, low power consumption, and portability at an affordable price, making it a great choice for small rooms and budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall air cooler under Rs.8000(Amazon deals):

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The best overall product is the Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler. With its combination of efficient cooling, low power consumption, portability, and user-friendly features, it offers excellent performance and value for a wide range of users.

How to pick the best air coolers under Rs.8000(Amazon deals):

When selecting air coolers under Rs. 8000 on Amazon, prioritise cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and special features like anti-bacterial filters. Consider portability, user-friendly controls, and customer reviews for noise levels and durability. Compare prices, discounts, and warranties to make a well-informed decision and stay cool during hot days.

FAQs: The best deals on air coolers(Amazon offers):

1. What are the top features to look for in air coolers during Amazon deals?

Consider cooling capacity, energy efficiency, special features like anti-bacterial filters, portability, and user-friendly controls for optimal performance.

2. How do I ensure I'm getting the best value for money when buying air coolers on Amazon?

Compare prices, discounts, and warranties offered by different sellers. Read customer reviews to gauge product satisfaction and reliability.

3. Are there any specific brands or models known for offering the best deals on air coolers during Amazon offers?

Look out for popular brands like Symphony, and Livpure, which often offer competitive prices and discounts during Amazon deals.

4. What should I consider before purchasing an air cooler on Amazon?

Prioritise your room size, cooling needs, budget, and desired features. Check for compatibility with inverters, ease of maintenance, and noise levels to make an informed decision.

