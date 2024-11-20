Amazon deals on smart TVs: Top 8 picks with up to 65% off from best TV brands like Samsung, LG and more

Amazon is offering great discounts on Smart TVs, with savings of up to 65% off some of the best brands like Samsung, LG, and more. If you’re looking to upgrade your home entertainment system, now is the perfect time to find a high-quality TV at an affordable price. Whether you want a large screen for your living room or a compact option for your bedroom, there are plenty of choices to suit your needs. Top Smart TV deals on Amazon: Save up to 65% on leading brands like Samsung, LG, and more for an upgraded viewing experience.(Pexels)

From stunning picture quality to smart features that make streaming easy, these deals give you access to the latest TV technology without breaking the bank. Check out the top 8 picks to get the best deal on your next Smart TV!

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers an impressive viewing experience with its Crystal Processor 4K and vibrant colour display. With features like PurColor and Motion Xcelerator, it's perfect for movie lovers and gamers alike. Smart capabilities such as voice control and IoT connectivity add convenience, making it an excellent choice for both entertainment and productivity in any modern home.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series LED TV



Display: Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+

Sound: 20W output, Q-Symphony

Smart Features: Bixby Voice Ready, Apple AirPlay

Special features: UHD Dimming, Object Tracking Sound

2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV offers amazing picture quality with its Self-LIT OLED pixels and powerful α7 AI 4K Gen6 Processor. It supports Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for a richer viewing experience. Great for gamers, it has Game Optimizer and ALLM features. With built-in Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2, this TV makes it easy to connect and access a wide variety of streaming apps.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) Smart OLED TV



Display: 4K OLED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10

Sound: 20W output, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro

Smart Features: WebOS, AI ThinQ, Built-in Alexa, Apple Airplay 2

Special features: Game Optimizer, Eye Comfort Display

3. MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV provides a bright and clear picture with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and rich colours. Perfect for streaming and gaming, it supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. It also has built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for easy voice control. With Dolby Audio and a 30W speaker, this TV is a great entertainment upgrade for any home.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) Smart Google TV



Display: 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10

Sound: 30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in

Special features: Reality Flow MEMC, ALLM

The Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Vibe Series QLED Google TV offers amazing 4K picture quality with Quantum Dot Technology and great sound from its 88W soundbar. Perfect for movie lovers and gamers, it has special modes like Cinema and Cricket Mode for a customised experience. With Google TV, you can easily access popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. The ActiVoice remote makes voice control simple and convenient.

Specifications of Vu 126 cm (50 inches) QLED Google TV



Display: 4K Quantum Dot Technology, HDR10+, HLG

Sound: 88W soundbar, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: Google TV, ActiVoice Remote Control

Special features: AI Picture Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control

The Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV offers bright 4K HDR visuals and clear Dolby Audio sound. With Google TV, built-in Wi-Fi, and Google Assistant, it provides an easy and interactive experience. Whether you're streaming Netflix, Prime Video, or playing games with ALLM, this TV meets all your needs. Its stylish design and 30W sound output make it a great addition to any living room.

Specifications of Xiaomi 125 cm (50 inches) X Series Smart Google TV



Display: 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10

Sound: 30W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant

Special features: Reality Flow MEMC, Vivid Picture Engine

The TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B offers a great viewing experience with its 4K resolution and Google TV. Perfect for binge-watchers and families, it supports popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. The stylish metallic bezel-less design and dual-band Wi-Fi ensure a smooth and modern experience, making it an excellent choice for entertainment lovers.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Smart LED Google TV 55V6B



Display: 4K UHD LED

Sound: Dolby Audio MS12Y, 24W output

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring

Special features: Multiple Eye Care, Dynamic Color Enhancement

The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV provides excellent 4K resolution with bright, vivid colours, thanks to the 4K Processor X1 and Live Color technology. It supports Dolby Audio for better sound and includes Google Assistant for easy voice control. Great for gamers, it features ALLM and eARC support. You can also stream content from services like Netflix and YouTube.

Specifications of Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA Smart LED Google TV



Display: 4K LED, 4K X-Reality PRO, HDR10

Sound: 20W output, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speaker

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant

Special features: Motionflow XR 100, Apple Airplay

The Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers amazing picture quality with 1.07 billion colours, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. It provides great sound with Dolby Atmos and high-quality speakers. The TV also has Google Assistant, Chromecast, and personalised content suggestions. With a strong 64-bit quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, it's perfect for smooth streaming and gaming.

Specifications of Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series Smart LED Google TV



Display: 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC

Sound: 40W output, Dolby Atmos, High Fidelity Speakers

Smart Features: Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in

Special Features: Intelligent Frame Stabilization, UHD Upscaling

Best deals on Smart TVs: FAQs What are the best Smart TV brands on sale? Popular brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL are often featured in Amazon's Smart TV deals, offering high-quality options at discounted prices.

How much can I save on a Smart TV? Discounts can range from 20% to 65% off depending on the model and brand, making it a great time to upgrade your TV at a lower cost.

Do Smart TVs come with streaming apps? Yes, most Smart TVs come with built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, allowing easy access to your favourite content.

Are there any warranties for Smart TVs? Many Smart TVs come with a manufacturer’s warranty, and some sellers offer extended protection plans.

How do I choose the right Smart TV size? Consider the size of your room and the viewing distance. Larger TVs are great for bigger spaces, while smaller ones work well in cosy rooms.

