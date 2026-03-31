Amazon Gaming Fest brings up to 75% off on gaming laptops, consoles and gaming gear

The Amazon Gaming Fest, scheduled from 25th to 31st, arrives with a wide range of offers designed for gamers looking to upgrade without overspending. From performance-focused gaming laptops to consoles that deliver immersive gameplay, the event covers everything needed to build or enhance a complete setup.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
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Shoppers can also explore deals on everyday gaming essentials including headphones, controllers, keyboards and mice from brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Sony, PlayStation and Logitech. With a mix of premium and value options, the sale caters to both new buyers and experienced players.
Find gaming laptops with up to 40% off in Amazon sale
Gaming laptops in this sale offer a strong mix of speed, graphics performance and portability. Popular options from ASUS and Lenovo include high refresh rate screens and capable GPUs, making them suitable for competitive titles and multitasking. These deals are ideal for users who want desktop-like power in a portable form factor.
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Explore gaming consoles at up to 35% off on Amazon sale
Gaming consoles remain a convenient choice for smooth and consistent gameplay. Offers on devices from Sony, including the PlayStation lineup, bring access to exclusive titles and optimised performance. These systems are perfect for players who prefer plug and play simplicity with reliable visuals.
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Shop gaming headphones with up to 60% off during Amazon sale
A good pair of gaming headphones can improve both immersion and communication. Models from Logitech and similar brands focus on balanced audio, comfort and clear microphones. With discounts available, this is a good time to invest in headphones suited for long gaming sessions.
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Get gaming controllers at up to 75% off in Amazon sale
Controllers offer a comfortable way to enjoy games across consoles and PCs. Deals include options designed for responsive controls, wireless use and ergonomic handling. Devices inspired by the PlayStation layout continue to be a preferred choice for many players seeking familiar control schemes.
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Pick gaming keyboards with up to 70% off on Amazon sale
Gaming keyboards available in this sale focus on precision and durability. Mechanical and membrane variants from Logitech and others offer features like custom lighting and responsive keys. These keyboards are well suited for fast-paced gaming as well as everyday typing needs.
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Grab gaming mouse deals with up to 65% off in Amazon sale
A responsive gaming mouse helps improve accuracy and control during gameplay. Options in the sale include designs with adjustable sensitivity, programmable buttons and comfortable grips from brands like Logitech. These features make them a reliable choice for both casual and competitive use.
The sale runs from 25th to 31st. It is a limited period event featuring deals across gaming categories.
The event includes laptops, consoles and a wide range of gaming accessories. It covers both entry-level and premium segments.
Yes, brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and Logitech are part of the sale. Their products are available at reduced prices.
The sale brings price drops on essential gaming gear. This makes it a suitable time to upgrade multiple accessories together.
Yes, the selection includes budget-friendly as well as high-end options. This allows new users to start with affordable choices and upgrade later.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More
News/Technology/Amazon Gaming Fest Brings Up To 75% Off On Gaming Laptops, Consoles And Gaming Gear