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    Amazon Gaming Fest brings up to 75% off on gaming laptops, consoles and gaming gear

    Score exciting gaming deals on brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Sony, PlayStation and Logitech across top gaming devices and accessories this week.

    Published on: Mar 31, 2026 7:01 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 5 4600H - (8GB/ 512 GB SSD/4 GB DDR6 1650 GTX/ Windows 10 Home) AN515-44-R180View Details...

    ₹59,890

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    acer Nitro V 15, AMD Ryzen 7-7445HS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS, 15.6"/39.62cm, 165Hz, Win 11 Home, Obsidian Black, 2.1KG, ANV15-42, Gaming LaptopView Details...

    ...
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    MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 6GB/Cosmos Gray/1.8Kg) B13UDX-129INView Details...

    ₹62,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Lenovo LOQ, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700HX, RTX 5050-8GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.6cm, 144Hz, Windows 11, Office 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 440 AI Tops, 3 Mon. Game Pass, 83JE00U7IN, AI Gaming LaptopView Details...

    ₹1.32L

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    ASUS TUF A15 (2025), AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS,RTX 3050-4GB,75W TGP,16GB DDR5(Upgradeable Upto 64GB) 512GB SSD,FHD,15.6",144Hz,RGB Keyboard,Windows 11,Graphite Black,2.3 Kg FA506NCG-HN199W, Gaming LaptopView Details...

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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    The Amazon Gaming Fest, scheduled from 25th to 31st, arrives with a wide range of offers designed for gamers looking to upgrade without overspending. From performance-focused gaming laptops to consoles that deliver immersive gameplay, the event covers everything needed to build or enhance a complete setup.

    Upgrade your gaming setup with limited time Amazon deals.
    Upgrade your gaming setup with limited time Amazon deals.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Shoppers can also explore deals on everyday gaming essentials including headphones, controllers, keyboards and mice from brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Sony, PlayStation and Logitech. With a mix of premium and value options, the sale caters to both new buyers and experienced players.

    Find gaming laptops with up to 40% off in Amazon sale

    Gaming laptops in this sale offer a strong mix of speed, graphics performance and portability. Popular options from ASUS and Lenovo include high refresh rate screens and capable GPUs, making them suitable for competitive titles and multitasking. These deals are ideal for users who want desktop-like power in a portable form factor.

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    Explore gaming consoles at up to 35% off on Amazon sale

    Gaming consoles remain a convenient choice for smooth and consistent gameplay. Offers on devices from Sony, including the PlayStation lineup, bring access to exclusive titles and optimised performance. These systems are perfect for players who prefer plug and play simplicity with reliable visuals.

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    Shop gaming headphones with up to 60% off during Amazon sale

    A good pair of gaming headphones can improve both immersion and communication. Models from Logitech and similar brands focus on balanced audio, comfort and clear microphones. With discounts available, this is a good time to invest in headphones suited for long gaming sessions.

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    Get gaming controllers at up to 75% off in Amazon sale

    Controllers offer a comfortable way to enjoy games across consoles and PCs. Deals include options designed for responsive controls, wireless use and ergonomic handling. Devices inspired by the PlayStation layout continue to be a preferred choice for many players seeking familiar control schemes.

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    Pick gaming keyboards with up to 70% off on Amazon sale

    Gaming keyboards available in this sale focus on precision and durability. Mechanical and membrane variants from Logitech and others offer features like custom lighting and responsive keys. These keyboards are well suited for fast-paced gaming as well as everyday typing needs.

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    Grab gaming mouse deals with up to 65% off in Amazon sale

    A responsive gaming mouse helps improve accuracy and control during gameplay. Options in the sale include designs with adjustable sensitivity, programmable buttons and comfortable grips from brands like Logitech. These features make them a reliable choice for both casual and competitive use.

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    FAQs
    The sale runs from 25th to 31st. It is a limited period event featuring deals across gaming categories.
    The event includes laptops, consoles and a wide range of gaming accessories. It covers both entry-level and premium segments.
    Yes, brands like ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and Logitech are part of the sale. Their products are available at reduced prices.
    The sale brings price drops on essential gaming gear. This makes it a suitable time to upgrade multiple accessories together.
    Yes, the selection includes budget-friendly as well as high-end options. This allows new users to start with affordable choices and upgrade later.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    News/Technology/Amazon Gaming Fest Brings Up To 75% Off On Gaming Laptops, Consoles And Gaming Gear
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