Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals on refrigerators, ACs, dishwashers and more: Up to 60% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Make the most of the Amazon Freedom Festival with big brands, better deals and smart savings. Grab up to 60% off on appliances from LG, Samsung, Glen and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹40,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹38,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr | (Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (DF14S3, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹26,000

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹48,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC (Faster & Powerful Cooling even at 58 Degree C, 100% Copper, 5 year comprehensive warranty, 5 Step Convertible, AR50F12D0LHNNA, White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹44,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White) View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹31,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, Active Soak Technology, 370 W PowerMax Wash For Heavy Laundry Wash, Toughened Glass Lid, Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹9,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY) View Details checkDetails

₹29,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with FULL GRILL | 15 Years Motor WARR and 5 Years Comprehensive | FLAT FL 900 MAX HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,998

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KAFF KEC 60A-DC 60cm 1400m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Curved Shape Chimney | Real Time Display I 9-Speed | Touch & Gesture Control | 9 Speed | 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty, Lifetime on Motor* View Details checkDetails

₹13,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej Eon Dishwasher | Steam Wash Technology |13 place setting | Perfect for Indian Kitchen| A+++ Energy rating | DWF EON VES 13Z STI GPGR View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber FFSD 6PR 12S, Inox Finish, Energy Efficient, Intensive Rapid Wash 12 Place Setting Dishwasher View Details checkDetails

₹35,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean® Technology Freestanding Dishwasher (Neptune VX14, Inox Grey, 70° Hot Water Wash with Hygienic Steam Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils) View Details checkDetails

₹38,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher | 6 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Adjustable Racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators | 5Yr Rust-Through Protection | FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black View Details checkDetails

₹29,177

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings (DF14W, White, Inbuilt Heater) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

If your fridge hums louder than it cools, or your washing machine demands more attention than your toddler, this might be your moment. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is cutting prices sharply on large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, dishwashers, and chimneys with discounts going up to 60%.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals on large appliances with up to 60% discount.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals on large appliances with up to 60% discount.

The idea is simply to make smart appliances more affordable and accessible. With trusted names like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Bosch in the mix, you’re not just getting a deal, you’re getting reliability. The Amazon Sale also packs in exchange offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI to make the upgrade smoother on your wallet.

The Amazon Freedom Festival isn’t just another sale, it’s a chance to make your home run better, cooler, and cleaner, without overspending.

Top deals on large appliances on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on refrigerators, up to 65% off

Looking to replace that old fridge? The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has you covered with up to 65% off on a wide range of refrigerators. From compact single-door options for smaller spaces to spacious double-door and side-by-side models for larger households, there’s something for every need.

Top brands like LG, Samsung and Haier are offering impressive deals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Along with discounts, you can also avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and bank deals to make your upgrade more affordable.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deals on ACs during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, up to 60% off

Stay cool and save big with up to 60% off on top-rated ACs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. From energy-efficient split ACs to compact window units, the Amazon Sale 2025 features deals across trusted brands like Voltas, LG, Daikin, and Samsung. You’ll also find options with inverter technology, copper condensers, and smart controls to suit modern cooling needs.

With added benefits like exchange offers, bank discounts, and no-cost EMI, the Amazon Freedom Festival is the ideal time to invest in better cooling for your home.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Washing machines at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 brings incredible savings of up to 60% on washing machines across top brands like Bosch, IFB, LG, and Samsung. From fully automatic front-load models to space-saving top-load and semi-automatic options, the Amazon Sale 2025 has something for every home.

You’ll also find machines with features like AI wash, inverter motors, and hygiene wash cycles designed for modern laundry needs. With additional exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and instant bank discounts, the Amazon Freedom Festival is the perfect time to upgrade your laundry setup.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Chimney deals on Amazon Freedom Sale 2025, up to 65% off

Breathe easier in the kitchen with up to 65% off on top chimney brands during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025. From sleek wall-mounted designs to powerful auto-clean models, the sale includes options ideal for Indian cooking. Brands like Elica, Faber, Hindware, and Glen are offering heavy discounts, making it a great time to upgrade your kitchen setup.

The Amazon Sale 2025 also includes bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI, turning premium picks into smart purchases. Don't miss these chimney deals before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival ends.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on dishwashers at up to 55% off

The Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering up to 55% off on efficient and space-saving dishwashers from top brands like Bosch, IFB, Voltas Beko, and LG. Whether you live alone or in a busy household, the sale features a variety of models to match your needs, including freestanding, built-in, and compact dishwashers.

These deals come with added perks like bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI. If sparkling clean dishes with less effort sounds appealing, the Amazon Sale 2025 is the right time to buy.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Best single door refrigerators for compact homes that need reliable cooling: Top 8 picks from trusted brands

Top 9 stylish chimneys in 2025 that make your kitchen feel less like a chore and more like a space you actually enjoy

Best 7 Wi-Fi enabled refrigerators for smart and connected kitchen

Dishwasher buying guide: Do you need one? Price, benefits and top options for you

Massive price drop on front load washing machines during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

FAQs on Amazon Sale 2025

  • When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 start?

    The sale started on 31st July, with 12 hours of early access for Prime members.

  • What kind of discounts are available on large appliances?

    You can get up to 65% off on refrigerators, ACs, washing machines, and dishwashers.

  • Which brands are offering deals?

    Top brands like LG, Samsung, Bosch, IFB, Godrej, Voltas, and Daikin are part of the sale.

  • Are there any additional offers?

    Yes, 10% SBI card discount, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and extra coupons are available.

  • Are smart or AI-powered appliances on sale too?

    Yes, smart fridges and AI washing machines from Samsung and LG are available at discounted prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals on refrigerators, ACs, dishwashers and more: Up to 60% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On