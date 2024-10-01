Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Best wireless earbuds to buy under 5,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is coming to a close, but there are still plenty of deals available on a variety of devices, including wireless earbuds, mobile phones, and more. We've put together a list of the best wireless earbud deals currently on Amazon, perfect for various uses such as workouts, conversations, and beyond. Read on. Amazon currently has big discounts available on wireless earbuds.(OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3

OnePlus is known for making reliable earbuds, and the Nord Buds 3 are no exception. We have been using a pair for over 20 days now, and can confidently say that they offer some of the best value for money. They will continue to serve you well thanks to the excellent build quality, balanced sound, and impressive bass.

OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus Buds 3, currently available for under ₹5000, offer incredible value for the price. The case and buds' design feel premium, you get excellent noise cancellation at this price point, and the battery life is commendable. Plus, they charge quickly—providing up to 7 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge.

CMF Buds Pro 2

CMF Buds Pro 2 might be the best-sounding earbuds on this list, and they come with an equally stylish case design, featuring a customisable wheel to control volume and more. The sound is on the punchier side with deep bass, making them ideal for bass enthusiasts. While the sound may not be audiophile-grade, that shouldn’t stop you from buying them. You also get active noise cancellation (ANC), excellent battery life, and several quality-of-life features. You can read our full review on HT Tech to see everything these earbuds offer.

Realme Buds Air 6 TWS

Realme Buds Air 6 offer a premium fit and finish, along with all the modern features you’d expect from a pair of truly wireless earbuds, such as fast charging, water resistance, low latency, and more. They are available in two eye-catching colours: Forest Green and Flame Silver. The earbuds also support Google Fast Pair, making the pairing process quick with an Android smartphone.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro

Imagine everything you get with the Realme Buds Air 6, but with even more on top. This includes additional features like 360-degree spatial audio, a feature popular with AirPods Pro, six-mic noise cancellation technology, and improved audio drivers for an even more premium sound experience.

